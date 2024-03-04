Bad leadership usually gets worse, aided and abetted by its followers.

Barbara Kellerman wrote a book about bad leadership 20 years ago. She then looked at what makes tracking effective or destructive. Most recently, she looked at Donald Trump and his supporters during the pandemic, and how they failed to meet the needs of the times.

Now the Harvard Kennedy School professor connects the dots in a wide-ranging work with a simple message: Bad leadership gets inexorably worse if it is allowed to fester. We must act decisively before the situation escalates into even greater destruction.

Once again, it highlights the importance of supporters who, instead of accepting or even adhering to bad leadership, must fight to counter it before it drags them, their organization or their country, down. To our knowledge, Hitler never killed a single Jew. Some six million Jews died because others, Hitler's supporters, were willing to do his dirty work for him, she writes in Leadership from bad to worse.

Hitler, of course, is an extreme example, but it shows the deterioration of the leadership model from bad to worse in the case studies of corporate executives Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of Volkswagen, where emissions standards were deliberately bypassed, and Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud in connection with her blood testing company, Theranos, as well as Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Daily headlines show us that Donald Trump's leadership is becoming more vengeful and worrying, while Elon Musk appears to be in a downward spiral since his purchase of Twitter, which he renamed X. Michael Lewis's recent book on Sam Bankman-Fried strangely fits the destructive model described by Professor Kellerman. .

Context matters. For political leaders, it underscores the failure of capitalism and democracy in recent years, as the economy's profits tilt ever further toward the rich and governments appear unable to respond effectively to the problems. This may seem far removed from your current office bully, but context matters here too.

She divides bad leadership into four phases, which usually begin, ironically, with promises of positivity, even greatness. Of course, most new leaders talk about a better future. However, she says good leaders avoid spectacularly grandiose things. They avoid suggesting that they and only they can save us from ourselves. Bad leaders, on the other hand, present themselves as heroes, even saviors, capable of greatness, of transcendence.

Good leaders are anchored in the possible, but bad leaders are enamored with the impossible. And that can attract followers as the ultimate selling point, she says, especially when, as we often see in politics, those people are angry or alienated, feeling rejected or belittled. This call also finds fertile ground in contexts that appear damaged or unstable and could or should be improved.

In the second phase, these supporters join us. There is no leadership without followership, she emphasizes, and no bad leaders without bad followers. No individual, no matter how powerful, can accomplish this work alone. They need not just a team but a tribe, not a few people but many people.

Some followers are enablers, even encouraging their leader to persist in destructive behaviors. But she recognizes that some supporters of bad leaders are largely, if not entirely, unknowingly, out of ignorance rather than enthusiasm. Some followers think they have no choice or are in denial. At Volkswagen, some engineers and technicians knew they were committing wrongdoing by circumventing emissions standards, but they had good jobs and other incentives to keep their heads down and obey.

Although in these first two phases it is not obvious that the leadership is ineffective or unethical, at some point, which she calls phase three, it becomes unmistakable. If we want to stop or slow down the misdirection, it is clear that it is high time to act. If it's easier to root out bad leadership at the beginning, why not root it out as soon as possible? she asks. Well, if humanity knew the answer to that question, it would have saved itself a lot of heartache. The leader is operating at full capacity at this stage and the warning signs are numerous. Followers are likely to become complicit in wrongdoing.

In phase four, leaders and their followers expand their commitment to being evil. The evil has become worse, and the worst has taken root, she writes. You can't count on bad leaders who will backtrack, reverse course. Can you imagine Martin Winterkorn, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Elizabeth Holmes or Xi Jinping waking up one morning after many years of bad behavior and deciding to change their ways? Of course not. On the contrary. In each case, over time, the leaders' commitment to being evil, their identification with the character they created, became stronger. It is possible to get worse and worse, like with Hitler.

There is also resistance to external intrusions at this stage. It becomes extremely costly, if not impossible, to eradicate the poor leadership and followership ecosystem. In a certain sense, they are closed. But change may come. A whistleblower or various people within the company could take action. A regulator, an investigative journalist or a competitor could trigger a change. Or, an external event, such as a natural disaster, can transform the situation.

This is not a happy story. Acting early can be fruitful, even if it is painful. But when bad leadership gets worse, there is no clear solution in an imperfect world. Still, it helps to know that sometimes wrongs are righted. And that sometimes wrongs are righted because we correct them, she said.

Cannonballs

Consultant Lolly Daskal warns leaders not to contribute to a false emergency in their workplace, which can lead to stress and burnout. Be mindful that a significant part of what we perceive as an emergency is a whirlwind of activity that often leads to little progress, and therefore a false emergency.

As political polarization appears to intensify, consultants Ron Carucci and Caroline Mehl note Managers will need to be careful to ensure that tensions do not get out of control in their workplace. They cite General Mills, which has created a relief valve with its Courageous Conversations Series: Employees come together in groups to discuss issues after hearing from five or six outside experts on a difficult topic, to avoid a binary framework.

Atomic Habits author James Clear said you should do things for your own satisfaction, viewing praise from others as a bonus: if you don't work for their validation in the first place, you won't need it to feel satisfied once it's done .

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston-based writer specializing in management issues. He and Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn't Meet Sheelagh: Leadership Emails.