Donald Trump makes an incredibly questionable statement about the 2020 election, even for him





Donald Trump has claimed that 82% of the nation believes the 2020 election was rigged against him, citing a poll that appears very hard to find. (Watch the video below.)

In yet another regurgitation of lies that victory was denied him by fraud, the criminally indicted former president told his supporters in North Carolina on Saturday that a huge share of the electorate agreed with him.

What happened in this last election is a shame, and we're not going to let it happen again, the GOP front-runner said ahead of the Super Tuesday primary slate that includes North Carolina. Have you ever noticed that they go after people who want to know where the cheating was and, by the way, 82% of the country understands that it was a rigged election, okay? We can't have a country with that.

A poll was published, 82%, but they are going after the people, they are not going after those who rigged the elections, they are going after the people who are looking, they are going after the people who rigged the elections, he continued. And these are the people they are targeting. They got away with something; they will never get out of this again.

The only polls that seem to even remotely match the numbers Trump talked about are only among conservatives. Not the country.

A May 2023 Rasmussen poll found that 84% of those who voted for Trump thought the outcome was likely affected by cheating. And according to a 2021 Public Religion Research Institute poll cited by the conservative Washington Examiner, 82% of Republicans who trust Fox News the most either strongly agree or somewhat agree that Trump saw himself steal victory.

Again, these statistics do not cover the general electorate. Not even close.

A Washington Post survey published in January indicated that 33% of Americans believe Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump faces criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn the election in two cases.

