China is looking for ways to revive a slowing economy and save the real estate market as its annual congress takes place

BEIJING It's clear that China's efforts to build confidence in the face of its slowing economy will top the agenda of its ceremonial national legislature, which meets in Beijing on Tuesday.
Hopes for a strong, consumer-led recovery after tough antivirus controls end at the end of 2022 have not been filled. Local governments are mired in billions of dollars of debt and direct investment by foreign companies in China fell by around 80% last year.
As more than 5,000 leaders from across China gather in Beijing for the biggest political events of the year, the mood on the streets and in financial markets remains gloomy.
This contrasts with the official message as the country celebrates 75 years since the founding of the people's republics in 1949.
We are confident in the consolidation and improvement of the recovery and growth trend of the economy, the party newspaper Peoples Daily wrote in a commentary on Saturday.
We are fully capable of turning pressure into driving force, accumulating and transforming advantages into victorious trends, and steering the progress of the great ship of the economy while braving the wind and waves, he added. -he.
For videographer Wang Tao, the question is what leaders will do about employment. At 41, he struggles to find work in a job market where companies tend to only hire people over 35.
At first, I thought it was difficult only for older people like me, but later I discovered that many young people had difficulty finding work, Wang said. The general employment situation is serious.
Congress approves decisions already made by top leaders, providing a platform to publicize the government's plans and instruct officials on what to do in their countries.
China's most powerful leader in decades, Xi Jinping, will preside. He installed loyalists in top positions strengthen the party's control over the economy and society. Xi, 70, is in his third five-year term as party general secretary and could hold the post for life.
Premier Li Qiang is expected to announce an official economic growth target when the National People's Congress meets in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tuesday. State media suggest that figure will be around 5%, a growth rate comparable to last year's 5.2%.
Many economists predict that growth will slow and fall well below 5%. By 2022, it has fallen to 3%, the second lowest level since at least the 1970s.
Li's annual work report will include plans to promote high-quality development and advance China's modernization, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Many in China hope this will result in increased government spending, said Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.
Everyone will be watching to see if significant fiscal stimulus is proposed, Wright said. But spending alone won't be enough. Now is the time to resolve short-term problems and prevent them from becoming long-term problems. So what's the plan? » said Wright.
The slowdown in the property market follows a crackdown on excess borrowing by property developers. Since then, dozens of people have defaulted on their debts. The largest, Country Garden, faces liquidation procedure. Another, China Evergrande, is being liquidated with more than $300 billion in debt.
The fall in tax revenues from real estate sales is also weighing on the financial system. To encourage more home loans, the central bank reduced the prime rate on its five-year loans. Many cities have relaxed controls on real estate transactions previously imposed to calm price bubbles, and some 6,000 real estate projects have been given the green light for loans.
The real estate market has been a very important source of growth in China and it has now turned around, Wright said, while noting that there are signs the market is stabilizing. If you look at how China is responding to this situation, it indicates a more severe slowdown than official data suggests.
The problems worsened with the shocks of the pandemic, when virus controls led some cities to weeks-long shutdowns and factories found themselves with huge delays. Now, instead of sending prices skyrocketing, China is trying to stave off a potentially debilitating cycle of deflation, or a chronic fall in prices.
Exports, another major driver of growth, fell in 2023 for the first time in seven years, even as the U.S. economy remained challenged by forecasts that it would fall into recession.
Despite official indications that years of anti-monopoly and data security crackdown on tech companies in China have ended, entrepreneurs are nervous. Many small businesses complain that they cannot collect the bills owed to them, and bankruptcies have increased.
In the meantime, global companies have shifted their investments to countries like India and Vietnam to minimize risks from Sino-US political tensions and tighter domestic party controls, in some cases attacking the Chinese offices of foreign companies.
The system is not that transparent and the lack of transparency creates a lot of uncertainty, said James Zimmerman, a lawyer and former director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing. This is especially true when it comes to national security issues, he said, where simply conducting research for the sake of due diligence can land people in prison.
Xis speaks with President Joe Biden and U.S. business leaders at a regional summit in San Francisco in September conveyed the message that China is open for business, Zimmerman said, but there was nothing in his presentation that gave specifics about the reform and the type of changes that were going to happen, you know, to reassure people .
These challenges arise at a time of transition.
China's workforce has been shrinking for more than a decade, putting pressure on an economy that still relies on labor-intensive industries. With housing prices falling and stock prices low, even middle-class families are skimping rather than spending.
Purchasing power is worse than before, probably because we didn't make money during the pandemic, said Jiang Yingjie, a salesman in Beijing.
One strategy would be to shift more national wealth into the pockets of workers, says Michael Pettis, a leading expert on the Chinese economy and professor at Peking University.
The problem in China has been the same for 10 years…that domestic demand driven by consumption is very weak, he said. Meanwhile, excessive investment in construction generates diminishing returns.
So this year is really a year where they're trying to understand these imbalances. They want to increase consumption. But it's very difficult to achieve because it involves a significant redistribution of income, Pettis said.
Fears that China is trying to export its way out of its difficulties are already causing concern in the United States and Europe, as Chinese banks step up their lending. electric vehicle manufacturers, solar panels and many other industrial products. The issue already occupies an important place in discussions between Beijing and Washington.
If you're always manufacturing more and not consuming, then you need trade surpluses to absorb it, Pettis said.
Some Chinese localities are trying another approach, creating affordable housing programs that invest in unoccupied apartments. Such a measure can combat growing inequality and free up more revenue for spending.
I think it has to be a combination of short-term and long-term measures, said Louis Kuijs, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P Global. I think anything that can be done to give a boost to the economy will help.
Associated Press video producer Wayne Zhang contributed to this story.
