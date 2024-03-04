Politics
Lord Sandwich criticizes 'I'm the Captain'
4 minutes of reading
An Oscar-nominated tale of courage and madness, Matteo Garrones' film about migration across the North African desert and the Mediterranean Sea is a moving exploration of the best and worst of humanity.
Migration is an elusive subject and we finally have a film that helps explain it. Politicians are expressing fears about small boats and developing rules to deal with them. Filmmakers can go further, showing what migration really means to those who live there. Based in Senegal, which is not an obvious migration country, I am captain is a lighter mix of adventure, emotional excitement, courage, madness – and pure inhumanity.
Italian director Matteo Garrone has made a spectacular film about migration across the desert hinterland of North Africa; it has already won praise at the Venice Film Festival and been nominated for an Oscar. The film could be seen as a warning to potential migrants, but it is not intended to be a form of propaganda. It is a moving depiction of human failure, of a world in which evil men occupy positions of power and resort to torture and murder, even of innocent people.
“I don’t give answers, I tell the story,” Garrone said in an interview. This is reflected in his attention to the details of the background, to the careful construction of the plot, hiding none of the horrors of life from the audience. His research included interviews with young migrants in a detention center in Catania, where he heard stories of adventures that reminded him of Joseph Conrad and Jack London.
We need more films about migration
In I am captain, two Senegalese cousins, Seydou and Moussa (actors Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall), manage to escape parental control and raise funds to go to Europe – without any idea of how fake visas, expenses and bribes will ruin their trip at every step. . But they remain in good spirits and cross the Sahara from Niger to Libya where they endure terrible treatment and are finally separated after Moussa is injured in a shootout. They are taken to prison and ransoms are demanded from their families. Finally they find themselves on a construction site in Tripoli and manage to reach a boat.
This film's extraordinary opening sequences, showing Senegalese dancing and drumming, colorful markets and joie de vivre, beg the question: why would anyone want to leave such a vital African nation with so much to offer? In this context, Seydou's mother is superbly played by Ndeye Khady Sy as a figure of great warmth and common sense, knowing the truth but unable to really combat her son's obvious lies.
Generosity of spirit is another theme of the film. There is another extraordinary sequence in the depiction of the crossing of the Sahara where exhausted travelers are left for dead. A woman collapsed in the sand reminds Seydou of his mother and he rushes to bring her water, too late. But thanks to his love, the woman is levitated towards a form of resurrection.
There is another touching scene in which Seydou befriends a man who is missing his own son. Together, they begin to build a wall for a trafficker who exploits them as slaves, but ultimately his boss – who obviously makes a good living from extortion – orders a beautiful fountain which ensures their release.
The face of Seydou himself, the central character, is sometimes frozen very effectively on screen in lingering camera shots. This image is strongest in the final minutes of the film when he calms the restless crowd of passengers with Muslim prayers.
We need more films about migration. It's such a fascinating subject for cinema, a combination of many different characters and motivations, and it directly affects us: our security, our economy, and our politics. This one is not to be missed.
Lord Sandwich is a peer of Crossbench
I am captain
Directed by: Matteo Garrone
UK release: Friday April 5
