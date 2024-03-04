Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Press release from the President of the Republic of Indonesia before departure for a working visit to Australia at Halim Perdanakusuma TNI AU Base, DKI Jakarta Province

Press statement by President Joko Widodo before leaving for a working visit to AustraliaMarch 4, 2024

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Good morning,

Greetings to all of us.

Today, I and a limited delegation will depart for Melbourne, Australia, to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. This summit was held to commemorate 50 years of partnership between ASEAN and Australia. The theme was A Partnership for the Future, discussing how the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can be optimized in the future to create a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

I will use this opportunity to encourage cooperation aimed at strengthening economic integration, energy transition and digital transformation, as well as the constant advancement of collaboration paradigms and respect for international law, including on the Palestinian issue.

In addition to attending the ASEAN-Australia Summit, I also intend to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Australia, the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia. God willing, my group and I will arrive in Jakarta on Wednesday March 6th. THANKS.

Peace be upon you warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

A lot. We will therefore encourage cooperation in the field of dielectric vehicles so that this cooperation can take place and be implemented as quickly as possible. Also related to digital transformation. I think it's heading in that direction.

Yes, we will talk about it, but not yet in as much detail as what we are going to talk about. But of course we will talk about that too.

Every time I meet the Prime Minister, the President, whatever, I always say that.

It is Eid, so preparations regarding availability, especially of basic materials, are very important. For the rice, I don't think there is a problem with the stock, and I will look at the other ingredients in detail later in the field. But in some markets, try turning to rice again. At Cipinang Market or Johar Market in Karawang, it started to drop.

And we're hoping that because this crop is going to start being harvested in the fields and it's going to happen soon, maybe next month, I think the price is going to come down a lot. I have also received information that the grain in the fields has fallen, but this drop should not be drastic, because farmers also need to be given the opportunity to make a profit.

First, we will let the coordinating minister deliver the fuel or Pertamina will deliver it.

No, but later the one who transmits it will be from Pertamina.

It's a party thing, ask the party. Ask the KPU.

This is a DPR question, please ask the DPR.

Just ask, please flock to Cipinang Main Rice Market as well as Johar Karawang Market Rice Market. We see on the ground that it has fallen, but this does not represent prices across the country in several provinces. Try to check everything. Check it directly, don't ask me. Even though I know that every day the price goes up and down, I know it. But please don't keep asking me. Check the grounds yourself, flock there.

Yes thanks.