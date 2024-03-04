A CBS News poll finds voters remember Trump's economy is good, propelling Trump into the national lead over Biden today.





While Super Tuesday constitutes an almost official historic rematch, voters are comparing not just two presidents, but two presidencies.

And right now, former President Donald Trump emerges from this comparison as the favorite. He leads President Biden by four points nationally, his largest lead yet. Here's why:

Voters remember the economy under Trump more fondly than they evaluate it today.

Even though neither gets high marks, today's voters view Trump's presidency with relatively better retrospective grades than they would have given Joe Biden's presidency thus far.

(For the record, in 2019, people actually rated the economy well, but opinions collapsed during Trump's final year in office, during the pandemic.)

This is the case, despite the fact that opinions about the current economy continue to improve.

That doesn't help Mr. Biden yet, at least not compared to Trump.

That's partly because Mr. Biden's policies are expected to lead to higher prices and Republicans overwhelmingly say they expect prices to fall if Trump is elected.

This is part of a broader dynamic: Some of Mr. Biden's polling deficits stem from the fact that his own Democratic base is relatively more critical of him. Twice as many Democrats describe Biden's presidency as fair or poor as Republicans describe Trump's presidency that way.

More voters think Trump “fights for people like them” than Biden.

More voters think Donald Trump has a vision for the country than Joe Biden.

And then, many of the Biden campaign's arguments about Trump's potential responsibilities don't carry enough weight to put Mr. Biden ahead of Trump.

Democracy

Most Americans believe Trump actually tried to stay in power after his term, but just under half think he tried to do so illegally.

(And they vote overwhelmingly for Mr. Biden.)

But the rest of the country — including those who believe he tried to stay legally — would overwhelmingly bring Trump back to power.

Thus, Mr. Biden has no significant advantage over Trump as the one who will keep democracy safe.

Abortion and IVF

A majority think the overturning of Roe was bad for the country, but far fewer blame Trump.

A large majority think IVF should be legal.

Immigration and the border

Trump has a huge advantage in reducing the number of migrants crossing the country. It's a problem that most continue to characterize as very serious, even a crisis.

Trump versus Biden health

As has been the case for months, Trump appears to have the physical and cognitive health to serve, more so than Mr. Biden.

And finally, there are the motivations of voters and party bases.

“Negative” and “depressing” are the descriptions most frequently chosen by voters when asked about their expectations of another Biden-Trump campaign.

Democrats, in particular, say so.

Most of Mr. Biden's voters believe this is an election based primarily on fear of what might happen; and more voted to oppose Trump than because they like Mr. Biden.

Most Trump voters say this is an election based on hope for what might happen; more of them are voting Trump because they like him, not because they are opposed to Mr. Biden.

And the impact of that, at least for now, is simply this: Mr. Biden is lagging behind, in part because Democrats are less likely to say they will definitely vote.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,159 adult U.S. residents surveyed between February 28 and March 1, 2024. The sample was weighted based on gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census of the American Community. and Survey of current population, as well as past votes. The margin of error is ±2.8 points.

Anthony Salvanto, Ph.D., is director of elections and investigations for CBS News. He oversees all polls across the country, state and congressional elections, and runs the CBS News decision desk that estimates results on election nights. He is the author of “Where Did You Get This Number: A Pollster's Guide to Making Sense of the World,” from Simon & Schuster (a division of Paramount Global), and appears regularly on all CBS News platforms. His academic research and writing covers topics on polling methodology, voting behavior, and sampling techniques.

