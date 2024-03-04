'Bharat is my family': PM Modi hits back at oppn in Telangana | News from India







Addressing a public gathering at Telangana It is Adilabad the prime minister said his life was an “open book” and he had devoted himself to public welfare as a “sevak”. NEW DELHI: Hit back at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others opposition gone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that “India's 140 million people are his family “.Addressing a public gathering at Telangana It is Adilabad the prime minister said his life was an “open book” and he had devoted himself to public welfare as a “sevak”. When I left home as a child, I left with the dream of living for my countrymen,” he added. Claiming that the opposition had said he had no family, the prime minister said “140 million people in this country are my family.” Mera Bharat my family (My India is my family).”

Furthermore, by attacking the “dynasty parties” in the country, PM Modi said that they might have different faces, but that “jhoot and loot” was their common character. “The face of dynastic parties may be different, but they have a similar character: jhoot and plunder (lies and plunder),” he charged.

What Lalu had said

The prime minister's remarks came a day after Lalu criticized the prime minister for attacking dynasty politics as he “has no family himself”. Speaking at the Jan Vishwas Maha rally in Patna, Lalu had slammed the Prime Minister for criticizing “parivarvad (dynastic rule)” in politics and spreading hatred.

In a video widely shared on social media, Lalu can be heard saying: “What is Modi? What is this thing? He attacks the Narendra Modi family. Tell me why I don't have children. People who have more children are told that it's a family, these people are devoted to family.. (What is wrong with PM Modi? Is there a problem? Why are you attacking dynastic politics? Tell us why you don't have a family. PM accuses people with big families of dynastic politics but we only fight for our families).

Lalu further alleged that the Prime Minister was not even a Hindu. “He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must have his head and beard shaved when his parent dies. Modi did not do this when his mother died.”

BJP's 'Modi ka parivar' initiative

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader JP Nadda and all other BJP leaders and ministers added 'Modi ka parivar' to their social media bios to express their solidarity with the Prime Minister.

The BJP also launched a scathing attack on Lalu Prasad and declared the entire country to be PM Modi's family.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is his family. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers at the border. They are his family. When he left his family to devote himself to his country, the very moment he committed himself, the entire nation is his family.”

(With contribution from agencies)

