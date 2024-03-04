PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military secretary in encryption case





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. PMO/FileRuling alliance cannot lead country out of crisis: PTI. Accuses Bilawal of using unparliamentary language in NA. Says keeping the cipher safe is the responsibility of the military secretary to the prime minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Monday called for the trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's military secretary in the diplomatic cable case.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ayub, alongside lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, newly elected PTI president, said security of encrypted documents was the responsibility of the military secretary to the Prime Minister of the time.

If the case is to continue, it must be pursued against these people [military secretary].

In January 2024, PTI founder Imran and senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in the figure case.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader demanded a judicial inquiry into the encryption case.

Commenting on the PPP president's speech in the lower house of parliament, Ayub said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari used unparliamentary words today. Bilawal Bhutto does not know the mechanism of numbers.

For his part, lawyer Gohar said the party wanted to move forward, despite the problems. Criticizing the eight-party ruling alliance, the PTI leader said that they themselves were in crisis and added that they could not take the country out of the crisis.

Earlier in the day, responding to remarks made by the PPP chairman regarding the encryption case, in which the ex-prime minister was mentioned, Asad Qaiser called for the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate on the controversy.

Imran was convicted over cases that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had called “lies”, Qasier said, mocking the Shehbaz Sharif-led party.

Deploring the alleged crackdown on the party leadership and workers, Qaiser, the former NA president, stressed that the PTI founder did not flee following the crackdown and legal issues and that he will not compromise on its principles.

“Neither our leader nor we would compromise,” he added while calling for the release of party leaders as well as withdrawal of cases against senior leaders, including Khan's wife Bushra Bibi .

Responding to Bilawal's remarks calling on stakeholders to sit down together, Qaiser questioned whether the PPP leader was unaware of the worst electoral fraud in the country's history during the February 8 elections.

What is encryption?

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan, less than a month before his ouster in April 2022, while addressing a public gathering, held up a letter in front of the crowd, claiming that It was a figure from a foreign nation that had conspired with its policy. rivals to overthrow the PTI government.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation from which it came. But days later, he accused the United States of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had called for his removal .

The figure related to former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Majeed's meeting with Lu.

The former prime minister, saying he was reading the contents of the figure, said “all will be forgiven for Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power.”

Then, on March 31, the National Security Committee (NSC) took up the matter and decided to launch a “strong demarche” to the United States for its “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

Later, after his dismissal, Shehbaz Sharif, then prime minister, convened a meeting of the NSC, which came to the conclusion that it had found no evidence of a foreign plot in the cable.

In the two leaked audios that took the internet by storm and shocked the public after these events, former Prime Minister, then Federal Minister Asad Umar, and Azam, then Principal Secretary, could have been heard discussing the US figure and the way to use it. to their advantage.

In August 2023, a foreign media outlet published an article claiming to have gotten its hands on the text of the diplomatic cipher, confirming Khan's claims that the United States wanted him removed as prime minister.

The same month, the Federal Investigation Agency registered a first information report (FIR) against Imran and his aide Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act.

Fast forward to October 2023, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain indicted Imran and Qureshi. In the charge sheet, the prosecution mentioned that Imran illegally kept and wrongly communicated the figure.

Imran got brief relief in November when the Islamabad High Court ordered that the proceedings before the special court were illegal and must be restarted.

Complying with the orders, Judge Zulqarnain resumed the trial on December 13. The court then began proceedings, which saw several witnesses testify.

Then, on January 30, the special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced former Prime Minister Khan and former foreign minister to 10 years in prison in the encryption case.

