Erdogan, Abbas to discuss aid delivery to Gaza

DUBAI: The Republic of Ireland will explore the possibility of unilaterally imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers on Palestinian land if the European Union fails to agree on a collective response, according to the Business Minister, Commerce and Employment of the country.

Appearing on Arab News current affairs show Frankly Speaking, Simon Coveney said Ireland would prefer to act collectively with its EU partners, but may be forced to follow Spain in acting unilaterally if a deal was not concluded.

Yes, we are considering trying to do that, but we would much prefer that these sanctions be imposed collectively by the European Union. Twenty-six of the 27 countries agree on this, he said in an in-depth interview.

Let's not forget that the United States also introduced sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank to send a very strong signal that it views what is happening in part of the West Bank in terms of violence against Palestinians as completely unacceptable.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has intensified since the October 7 Hamas attacks sparked the Israeli military operation in Gaza, with extremist Israeli settlers taking advantage of the chaos to seize more Palestinian land.

Ireland has been among the most vocal international critics of Israel's military campaign, which has so far cost more than 30,000 lives, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. Another 7,000 people are still missing and at least 70,450 are injured.

Coveney himself was recently quoted as saying that Israel was behaving like a rogue state in Gaza. My comments regarding the war in Gaza reflected the frustration of many Irish people, but also many others around the world who want to see progress in finding the basis for a ceasefire, he told Katie Jensen, the host of Frankly. Speaking.

Simon Coveney, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said Ireland provides significant funding to support programs for Palestinians in the West Bank and previously also in Gaza. (A photo)

He continued: And then, of course, trying to make this ceasefire permanent so that we can focus on responding to the extraordinary human suffering that is currently being seen across Gaza.

This in no way diminishes the strong Irish criticism and condemnation of the terrorist attacks perpetrated against Israeli citizens on October 7. But since this terrible attack on Israel, we have seen a level of military activity in Gaza that has been devastating.

We saw almost 30,000 deaths, many of them women and children. And, of course, a population in Gaza that is now close to starvation. And we must respond within the context of international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter of the United Nations.

My comments were intended to address the fact that Israel does not appear to be listening to many of its partners and allies who are now encouraging restraint and trying to find a basis for a ceasefire.

Coveney also said Israel should not behave like a monster in order to defeat a monster, in reference to the country's military retaliation to the October 7 attack, which saw 1,200 Israelis and other foreign nationals killed and 240 taken as hostages.

When I said you cannot become a monster to defeat a monster, what I am referring to is that a democratic state like Israel must respect the parameters of international law, he said .

Even war has rules. We all have a responsibility to hold each other accountable in the international community. And in our view, in Ireland, what Israel is doing in Gaza is completely disproportionate to what is necessary for Israel's defense.

The thousands and thousands of children and women who lost their lives under buildings that collapsed on them is something that must stop and that must be denounced, and that is not necessary for defense of Israel.

Of course, what Hamas did on October 7 must have consequences. And Israel has the right to defend itself.

But the scale of what happened, as well as the loss of life and injuries in Gaza, are in my view not justified and certainly constitute a violation of many aspects of international law and humanitarian law which must be denounced. a strong advocate of a ceasefire.

A Palestinian child eats bread in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 4, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. (AFP)

The World Food Program has warned that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, which has received very little aid in recent weeks and where around 300,000 people live with little food or clean water.

On Thursday, at least 112 Palestinians were killed and 760 injured as they tried to get desperately needed aid into Gaza City, in the presence of Israeli tanks.

Hamas accused Israel of shooting civilians, but Israel said most died in a stampede after its troops fired warning shots. World leaders have called for a thorough investigation.

Even in the absence of conflict, the efforts the international community will need to make in Gaza to prevent famine and respond to extraordinary challenges in health care and basic supplies are enormous, Coveney said.

There are only a few hospitals left that are actually functioning in Gaza.

Given the incredible destruction and scale of what has happened in the enclave, would Ireland be willing to step in and contribute to reconstruction efforts when the war ends?

Absolutely, Coveney said.

He explained that Ireland provides significant funding to support programs for Palestinians in the West Bank and previously also in Gaza.

We are one of the strongest supporters of UNRWA, as the only large-scale humanitarian organization capable of providing the scale of support that Palestinians need, in Gaza and the West Bank, he said, referring to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East, which supports the relief and human development of Palestinian refugees.

So even in recent weeks, Ireland, while other countries have actually withdrawn or frozen their funding to UNRWA due to a potential scandal regarding the involvement of some UNRWA staff UNRWA in the October 7 terrorist attacks, although a very small number may have been involved, let's wait and see what the investigation determines.

Simon Coveney, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, told Frankly Speaking host Katie Jensen that since this terrible attack on Israel, we have seen a level of military activity in Gaza that was devastating. (A photo)

Meanwhile, Ireland has tried to make it clear to other donors that, given the scale of human suffering in Gaza at the moment, UNRWA is an organization that must be supported, Coveney said.

So we have increased our funding by 20 million over the last few weeks, which means we will now give more than 40 million ($50.628 million) to UNRWA. And we hope that this will send a signal to other countries that fund and support UNRWA that they should continue to do so, he said.

The main focus of Coveneys' visit to the region was the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, which was held from February 26 to 29 in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

However, given the current geopolitical situation, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and tensions in the Red Sea have naturally become topics of discussion on the sidelines of Coveney's interactions with his Gulf counterparts.

It is impossible to come to this part of the world and not talk about what is happening in Gaza now, because everyone is watching and is horrified by the human suffering and loss of life, he said.

People know when they speak to an Irish Government Minister that we are both interested and engaged in this debate.

So, yes, on the sidelines of many trade discussions, of course, there was talk of regional conflicts and it is impossible not to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that is currently taking place in Gaza.

Additionally, the tensions seen in the Red Sea and what the Houthi rebels are doing in terms of targeting shipping in the Red Sea, which is basically targeting global trade because about 30 percent of global merchandise trade goes through the Red Sea canal. Suez and the Red Sea, which is currently heavily disturbed.

Asked if he noticed a contradiction between the Biden administration's calls for Israeli restraint in Gaza and sending weapons and shells to Israel, Coveney said the situation required evaluation. realistic.

The signal that would be sent to the entire Middle East region of the United States, preventing the flow of weapons from the United States to Israel, would be potentially dangerous in terms of the signal sent to Iran and d other enemies of Israel, he declared.

I think the United States knows this. So we need to be realistic here about what is possible.