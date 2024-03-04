Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can remain on Colorado voter rolls





The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Donald Trump can remain on Colorado's voter rolls, ending a months-long battle against state efforts to declare him ineligible because of his role in the June 6 attack. January 2021 against the US Capitol.

What you need to know The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can remain on the Colorado ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot, citing the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The high court wrote in its unanimous decision that states do not have the authority to unilaterally bar individuals from holding federal office, determining that only Congress has that authority. The move marks a major victory for Trump, the Republican front-runner for the presidency, ahead of Super Tuesday. In a concurring opinion, the high court's liberal justices wrote that while allowing Colorado to remove Trump from the ballot would “create chaotic state by state.” patchwork,” they added, “the majority goes further” in concluding that only Congress can prevent someone from appearing on the ballot.

The high court's nine justices unanimously overturned the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, which sought to disqualify Trump because of the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits any person “engaged in an insurrection” to exercise his functions. It was the first case before the high court that tested Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era provision that sought to prevent former Confederates from running for office.

The high court wrote in its unanimous decision that states do not have the authority to unilaterally bar individuals from holding federal office, determining that only Congress can have that authority.

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold public office,” the court's unanimous opinion said. “But states have no authority under the Constitution to enforce Article 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency.”

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and nominees, we are reversing course,” they later added.

The high court did not address whether or not Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6.

The move marks a major victory for Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, ahead of Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states hold their primaries, accounting for about a third of the delegates needed to clinch the nomination. Colorado is one of the states holding its primaries on Tuesday.

It will also take the wind out of other states that sought to remove Trump from the ballot, including Maine and Illinois, which did so following Colorado's decision.

In an all-caps message on his social media platform, Trump hailed the decision as a “GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!! »

The president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning nonprofit watchdog that brought the Colorado case, disagrees that it's a victory for Trump.

“Although the Supreme Court allowed Donald Trump to return to the voting rolls on technical and legal grounds, this in no way constitutes a victory for Trump,” CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “The Supreme Court had an opportunity in this case to exonerate Trump, and it chose not to do so.”

“Every court that has looked at this thoroughly has determined that January 6 was an insurrection and that Donald Trump incited it,” he continued. “That remains true today. The Supreme Court removed an enforcement mechanism, and by letting Trump back on the ballot, they failed to meet the deadline. But it is now clear that Trump has led the January 6 insurrection, and it will be up to the American people to ensure accountability.”

In a concurring opinion, the high court's liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — wrote that allowing Colorado to remove Trump from the ballot “would create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork at odds with the principles of our Nations' federalism,” they added, “the majority goes further” by concluding that only Congress can prevent someone from appearing on the ballot.

“In doing so, the majority closes the door to other potential means of enforcing federal law,” they wrote. “We cannot agree with an opinion that unnecessarily decides important and difficult questions, and we therefore only subscribe to the judgment.”

In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed to the bench by Trump months before leaving office, wrote that she agreed with the majority's unanimous decision: “This principle is enough to solve this case, and I would decide no. more than that.”

But she criticized the high court for going too far in declaring that only Congress can determine the application of Section 3, writing: “Now is not the time to vehemently amplify disagreements.”

“The Court settled a politically sensitive issue during the volatile period of a presidential election. Particularly under these circumstances, writings about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it.”

“Our differences are much less important than our unanimity: the nine judges agree on the outcome of this case,” she concluded. “This is the message Americans should take home.”

