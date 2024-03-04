



First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in the Indonesian movement of simultaneous planting of chili peppers in Cirimekar Square, Cibinong, Bogor Regency, West Java, Monday (4/3/2024). (ANTARA/M Fikri Setiawan) First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated Indonesia's simultaneous chili planting movement in Bogor Domestic

Novelia Tri Ananda

Monday March 4, 2024 – 2:21 p.m. WIB Elshinta.com – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Vice President's Wife Ma'ruf Amin Wury Estu Handayani inaugurated Indonesia's simultaneous chili planting movement at Cirimekar Square, Cibinong, Bogor Regency, West Java on Monday. Iriana and Wury were present accompanied by a number of wives of advanced Indonesian ministers, including Annisa Pohan, wife of ATR/BPN Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Iriana and her team planted chili peppers as a sign of the start of the national chili planting movement which was also carried out virtually by the Family Empowerment and Welfare Team (TP PKK) across Indonesia. Then, Iriana symbolically handed over 1,000 basic food packages, three wheelchairs, population documents and 500 recipe books for high-protein snacks. Then, the activities continued with the distribution of 50 thousand fish seeds in Situ Citata, the inspection of food trucks, ATI (Information and Technology Expert) cars, rapid food safety tests and the planting of seven fish seeds. avocado tree miki.

Then, Iriana Joko Widodo and Wury Estu Handayani closed the activity by reviewing various other activities such as the Cheap Food Movement, Business to Increase Family Income (UP2K), and educational booths. Acting Chairman of TP PKK Bogor Regency Siti Chomzah said this activity aims to promote the chili planting movement among residents. Because chili peppers are a commodity that often impacts inflation every year. “Bogor Regency welcomes the launch of Gertam Chile which is coupled with the 52nd PKK Unity Movement Day,” said Siti Chomzah. (KR-MFS) Source: Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elshinta.com/news/329562/2024/03/04/ibu-negara-iriana-joko-widodo-membuka-gerakan-tanam-cabai-serentak-seindonesia-di-bogor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos