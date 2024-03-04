



China's prime minister will no longer hold a news conference after the country's annual legislative meeting, Beijing announced Monday, ending a three-decade practice that provided an extremely rare opportunity for journalists to interact with China's top leaders. The decision, announced a day before the opening of this year's legislative conclave, was for many observers a sign of the growing opacity of information in the country, even as the government declared its commitment to transparency and the promotion of a favorable business environment. It also reinforced how China's top leader, Xi Jinping, has consolidated his power, relegating all other officials, including the country's No. 2 prime minister, who oversees government ministries, to far less visible roles . China's current premier, Li Qiang, was widely believed to have been elevated to the post last year because of his loyalty to Mr. Xi. Barring special circumstances, there will also be no premier press conferences in the years following this year's legislative session, Legislative Assembly spokesperson Lou Qinjian said during a briefing. press release on this year's session.

Mr. Lou gave few details about the decision, except to say that there would instead be a greater number of question-and-answer sessions with lower-level officials. On Chinese social media, censors tightly controlled discussions about the change. The comments sections of many official news reports regarding the announcement were closed. On popular platform Weibo, a search for the hashtag There will be no prime ministers' press conference after the closing ceremony of this year's legislative session, the language used in official reports returned an error message : Sorry, this content cannot be displayed. Since 1993, China's prime minister has held a press conference at the end of the annual legislative meeting, known as the National People's Congress. Even if the answers rarely deviate from the official line, it is a rare opportunity for journalists, including foreign ones, to ask questions directly. senior leaders. In previous conferences, journalists have questioned prime ministers on issues ranging from vegetable prices in Beijing to alleged human rights abuses and the possibility of direct elections. In 2012, then-Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao's press conference lasted three hours; journalists request about the self-immolations of Tibetans protesting Chinese rule and about a political scandal that engulfed Bo Xilai, the Communist Party secretary of a major city.

The next day, Mr. Bo was removed from office and was later indicted and convicted of corruption.

Chinese officials have presented the exchanges as evidence of the country's growing openness. Journalists always ask sensitive and difficult questions, and the prime minister always answers them with confidence, wisdom and humor, said a article 2018 published on social networks by an official account of the legislative body. The Prime Minister's press conference, he continued, has become an important window to observe China's openness and transparency. Through it, countries around the world can take the pulse of China's contemporary reform and opening-up, as well as its democratic political development. But since Mr. Xi came to power in 2012, he has tightened controls on the press and speech. Even the routine economic data that forms the core of the prime minister's portfolio has become increasingly limited, especially as China's growth has faltered in recent years. The prime ministers' press conference has also become increasingly scripted. Journalists' questions have long been considered in advance, but the space for sensitive questions has shrunk. And the role of the Prime Minister himself has been significantly reduced. The first prime minister to serve under Mr. Xi, Li Keqiang, was considered relatively liberal and had advocated for a greater role for markets in the economy. In 2020, Mr. Li made headlines by using unusually harsh language to describe the plight of poor Chinese people, at a time when China was promoting its success in eliminating poverty. At its annual press conference that year, he said there are still 600 million people whose income is not even enough to rent a room in a medium-sized Chinese city.

But during Mr. Li's decade as prime minister, his influence steadily declined, as Mr. Xi promoted aides seen as more loyal to himself and emphasized security and ideology rather than economic growth. The current Prime Minister, Li Qiang, a former aide to Mr Xi, replaced Li Keqiang in March last year. Li Keqiang died of a heart attack in October. At Li Qiang's press conference after last year's congress, his first and likely last in this role, he expressed support for the private sector, amid concerns about China's economic recovery after three years of coronavirus restrictions. But he nodded often to Mr. Xi and offered some details. And in the year since, Mr. Li has largely kept a lower profile than his predecessors. He attended fewer international meetingsand has stolen on chartered flights, according to state media, these are not special planes reserved for senior officials typically used by previous prime ministers. Neil Thomas, a researcher on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said canceling the news conference would further erode the prime minister's profile. This helps entrench the idea that there is no alternative to Xi's leadership, Mr. Thomas said. Keith Bradsher contributed to the reports, and Read you And Siyi Zhao contributed to the research.

