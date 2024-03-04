Prime Minister Narendra Modi fires fresh salvo at opposition bloc INDIA, says India is his family





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Adilabad on Monday. | Photo credit: –

In an apparent tactical move to counter RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadavs, who has not reported any family mockery against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a tirade against what he termed dynastic parties saying Mera Bharat Mera Parivar (India is my family). Indirectly referring to the mockery aimed at him, Mr. Modi fired a fresh salvo at family-centric parties at a public meeting held in the tribal heartland of Telanganas in Adilabad on Monday afternoon. Mr. Modi said: Dynastic parties have common characteristics when it comes to lying and looting. When I questioned the politics of nepotism and appeasement of the dynastic parties, some members of the opposition alliance INDIA Bloc started criticizing me saying that I had no family. I left home at a very young age with the ambition to live for the country and spent every moment of my life serving our countrymen, he said. Declaring his life an open book, Mr Modi said the country's 140 million people were his family. Mera Bharat Mera Parivar, he said to great applause, taking shots at his opponents. He added that people of all ages consider him a member of their family. Let us all strive as one family to propel India on the path of development to make India the third largest economic superpower in the world, he said, appealing to the people of Telangana to contribute their contribution towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat Viksit Telangana. I am here to participate in Vikas Utsav. This is not an election meeting, Mr. Modi said, listing a series of development projects launched by his government across the country in the last 15 days. As many as two IITs, one IIIT, three IIMs, one IIS and five AIIMS were inaugurated and the Sindri fertilizer plant was revived, a mega storage program for farmers was launched in the last fortnight , he noted. The tribal heartland of Adilabad district is the birthplace of legendary Adivasi leaders like Kumram Bheem, known for their heroic struggles, he said, adding that the Ramji Gond Memorial Museum was going to be opened in Hyderabad. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is being established in Telangana, the Prime Minister added, listing various initiatives taken by the Central government for economic empowerment of the tribes, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), through the country. The meeting venue resonated with slogans Abki Baar 400 Paar, including the latest Bharat Modi Ka Parivar, penned by a group of enthusiastic party cadres.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/prime-minister-narendra-modi-fires-fresh-salvo-at-opposition-india-bloc-claims-india-is-his-family/article67913713.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos