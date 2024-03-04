He is not disqualified from running





The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Donald Trump must appear in Colorado's presidential primary and all votes cast in his favor will be counted, rejecting a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that the Republican was disqualified from running for president again because he violated the so-called. insurrection clause in the Constitution.

High court justices have ruled that when it comes to presidential and other federal candidates, it is Congress, not the states, that is responsible for enforcing the clause, l Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This section prohibits officers of the United States who have taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and who have subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it, or who have given aid or comfort to their enemies, from hold federal or state office again.

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold public office,” the court's 13-page opinion said. “But states have no authority under the Constitution to enforce Article 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency.”

The justices reasoned that “a state-by-state resolution of the question of whether Section 3 bars a particular presidential candidate from serving would be highly unlikely to yield a uniform answer.”

“Conflicting results at the state level regarding the same candidate could result not only from divergent views on the merits, but also from variations in state law governing the procedures necessary to make disqualification decisions under section 3,” the notice states. “Some states might allow a Section 3 challenge to succeed based on a preponderance of the evidence, while others might require more extensive proof.”

Additionally, a majority of justices held that Congress should pass specific legislation to implement Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The decision, which virtually settles similar challenges to Trump's 2024 campaign across the country, comes a day before Super Tuesday, when Colorado and 14 other states will hold their presidential primary elections. It is the Court's most significant policy decision since 2000, when its ruling in Bush v. Gore helped George W. Bush win the White House.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat and Colorado's top election official, wrote on social media that she was disappointed by the defeat. She said states should be able to enforce the insurrection clause.

Colorado should be able to exclude oath-violating insurrections from our ballot,” she added.

I am disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision stripping states of the authority to apply Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to federal nominees. Colorado should be able to exclude insurrections that violate the oath from our ballot.

The Colorado Republican Party celebrated the decision, calling it a “massive victory.”

Trump posted on his Truth social network: GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!!

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative appointed to the Court by Trump, took issue with the majority's conclusion that Congress should pass a bill to enforce the Insurrection Clause. She did not develop this position: “this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency”, but she added in a concurring opinion that “the nine judges are in agreement on the outcome of this affair. This is the message Americans should take home.

Liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, in their own concurring opinions, clearly disagreed with the idea that federal legislation needed to be passed for Congress to enforce the Insurrection Clause.

“While federal enforcement of Section 3 is in no way at issue, the majority announces new rules for how that enforcement should operate,” the three justices wrote. “It seeks to adjudicate Section 3 issues not before us and to bar future efforts to disqualify a presidential candidate under this provision.” In a sensitive matter which calls for judicial restraint, she abandons this path.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling follows a lawsuit seeking to block Trump from participating in Colorado's Republican primary runoff, filed in Denver District Court in September. The challenge was submitted by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a liberal political nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., on behalf of a group of Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado.

The lead plaintiff was Republican Norma Anderson, a former state lawmaker. The defendant was Griswold.

The nonprofit, which does not disclose its donors, argued that Trump incited a riot when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was therefore ineligible to participate in the GOP presidential primary vote in March under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment adopted in the wake of the Civil War.

Denver District Court Judge Sarah Wallace ruled Nov. 17 that even though Trump had incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, he could still participate in Colorado's 2024 Republican primary because he was not not an officer of the United States.

Part of the court's decision lies in its reluctance to adopt an interpretation that would disqualify a presidential candidate without a clear and unequivocal indication that that is the intent of Section 3, Wallace wrote.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington appealed the decision to the Colorado Supreme Court, arguing that a president is an officer of the United States. Trump's 2024 campaign also appealed, seeking to invalidate Wallace's conclusion that Trump engaged in insurrection and arguing that state courts do not have the authority to rule on challenges to the 14th Amendment.

The Colorado Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on December 6 and issued a 4-3 decision about two weeks later that reversed Wallace's opinion by finding that Trump was an officer of the United States . The court acknowledged that Trump had engaged in an insurrection and rejected the idea that Wallace lacked authority to hear the case.

The record has amply established that the events of January 6 constituted a concerted and public use of force or threat of force by a group of persons to obstruct or prevent the United States government from taking the steps necessary to accomplish the peaceful transfer of power in this country. , Justices Monica Mrquez, William Hood, Richard Gabriel and Melissa Hart wrote in the Colorado Supreme Court's 132-page majority opinion. By any viable definition, this constituted an insurrection.

The Colorado GOP and Trumps 2024 campaign appealed the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to the United States Supreme Court, effectively putting the Colorado decision on hold. And because of the Colorado primary ballot certification deadline in early January, Trump's name was printed on the ballot.

The country's High Court heard oral arguments in the case on February 8.

It became clear during oral arguments that both conservative and liberal justices doubted the arguments made on behalf of the Colorado Republican and the unaffiliated voters who brought the case. Indeed, they seemed to believe that invoking the insurrection clause should be left to Congress and not the states.

Judge Barrett made it clear: This just doesn't sound like a state appeal.

Even Justice Kagan, considered one of the Court's most liberal justices, expressed concerns about letting states decide presidential candidates' ability to run for office under the D Clause. 'insurrection.

“I think the question you have to ask is why would a single state decide who is president of the United States,” she said, highlighting how a ruling in the Colorado case would likely affect challenges similar to Trump's candidacy across the country. . This seems terribly national to me. A state's decision to remove a candidate from the ballot affects the rights of everyone else.

Free Speech For People, another political nonprofit that has challenged Trump's ability to run for office in 2024 under the Insurrection Clause, said in a written statement that the U.S. Supreme Court had made a mockery of Article 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the American Constitution.

This dangerous move emboldens Trump and those who follow his lead to engage in more insurrections and broader disregard of the Constitution, the statement said.

In terms of electoral consequences in Colorado, the Supreme Court's decision should not matter much.

Trump lost the state in 2016 and most recently 2020 to Joe Biden by 13 percentage points. He is highly unlikely to win in 2024 in Colorado, where Republicans have no statewide elected officials and are a historic minority in the state Capitol.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

