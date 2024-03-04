Support for Conservatives hits lowest level in more than 40 years, damning poll finds

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Support for the Conservative Party has fallen to its lowest level since 1978, with only a fifth of British voters now supporting Rishi Sunaks' party, according to a new poll.

The explosive survey, showing the Conservatives 27 points behind Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party, would mean electoral oblivion for Mr Sunak's party if replicated in a general election.

The Ipsos poll, published on Monday, shows Mr Sunak could retain just 25 seats, 351 fewer than Boris Johnson won in 2019 in what would be a historic defeat.

He also predicts that Sir Keir could win as many as 537 seats, 340 more than Jeremy Corbyn at the last election, amounting to a landslide that would eclipse Sir Tony Blair's 1997 victory.

Electoral calculation predicting elections using Ipsos data based on new constituency boundaries (Electoral calculation)

The survey showed support for the Conservatives at just 20 percent, the lowest since 1978, when Ipsos began tracking the poll. Ipsos is a multinational market research company and the poll is the latest in its independent monthly Political Monitor report.

It comes just weeks after a Tory debacle following a series of secret polls attempting to discredit Mr Sunak, including one which warned of a Tory wipeout unless he is removed as leader .

In the latest survey, support for Labor fell to 47 percent, from 49 percent in January.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats were supported by 9 percent of the electorate, while support for the Green Party and the UK Reform Party was 8 percent, double what it was in January.

The lowest Ipsos score for the Conservatives was 22 per cent, recorded by John Major in December 1994 and May 1995, just a few years before Sir Tony's election victory.

The fall in support for the Conservatives follows a series of headlines about Mr Sunak in early 2024, with confirmation that the UK had entered recession late last year, two significant by-election defeats in Wellingborough and Kingswood and a row over Islamophobia. over comments by now-suspended Conservative MP Lee Anderson.

There is also public frustration over near-record NHS waiting lists and record net migration, with Mr Sunak failing to deliver on four of his five key promises to voters, including stopping boats and to develop the economy.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “Historical comparisons continue to look worrying for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives. The Ipsos Political Monitor series began in the late 1970s and has never recorded such a low conservative vote share.

He added that individual support for the Prime Minister was also falling, with Mr Sunak's approval rating hitting -54, a record low.

Add to this the fact that Labor is taking the lead on issues of economic credibility by relying on its traditional strengths in public services, and this means that the Conservatives will face major challenges on several fronts. they want to turn things around, Mr. Skinner said.

In another worrying sign for the Conservatives, Labor is now seen as ahead of which party would best manage the economy, compared to October, when the parties were neck and neck.

The public also think Labour's Rachel Reeves would make the best chancellor, with only a fifth satisfied with the job done by Jeremy Hunt.

It will put further pressure on the Government to bring forward a proposal in Wednesday's Budget, with right-wing Conservatives calling for tax cuts while others want Mr Hunt to deliver better funding for public services.

The poll was based on a survey of 1,000 British adults carried out between February 21 and 28.