Sinead O'Connor asks Donald Trump to stop using her music at rallies





The estate of Sinead O'Connor has requested the removal of the late singer's music from Donald Trump's political campaign rallies. During recent stops in Maryland and North Carolina last week, her single “Nothing Compares 2 U” was played at events that O'Connor herself would have categorically denounced.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone she herself has called a 'biblical devil,'” representatives said. O'Connor's estate in a statement to Variety. “As stewards of his legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates immediately stop using his music.”

The representative said it was with “outrage” that the use of the slogan “Nothing Beats 2 U” at these rallies was brought to their attention. The statement added: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings. »

In a 2020 interview with Hot Press, republished shortly after his death in July 2023, O'Connor spoke at length about his disdain for Trump, who at the time was still in the White House. “No one should think they are doing this just so they can get elected,” she said. “He's evil enough to believe that sort of thing.” They should have dragged him out of the White House the moment he separated his parents' first child at the Mexican border. Tendency

She added: “The American people; it's a double-edged sword. Their greatest blessing is their greatest curse. Their national trait is kindness, and now maybe they're too nice. They should get him out of the office, without violence.

O'Connor, who died of natural causes at the age of 56, posthumously joins a long list of musicians who blocked Trump from using their music during his political campaigns. Others include Adele, The Beatles, Rihanna, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Linkin Park, Guns n' Roses, Prince, Queen, Tom Petty, Panic! at the Disco, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Pharrell Williams and many more.

