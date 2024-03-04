Marianne Bjrklund: Xi Jinping wants to control everything





The economy is traditionally the domain that the Chinese Prime Minister governs. But Xi Jinping is a leader who wants to control most things. Current Premier Li Qiang's successor, Li Keqiang, who resigned last year, has never gained greater influence. And now that role seems even more decimated. One sign of this is the news that Li Qiang will not hold a press conference on the last day of the People's Congress, which is sometimes compared to China's Parliament, which opens on Tuesday. This is the first time since 1993 that the Prime Minister's meeting with the press has been canceled. It is true that recent press conferences have been heavily controlled, with the media demanding that they announce the issues they wish to discuss. But this is one of the rare occasions when foreign journalists have had the opportunity to meet the prime minister and gain insight into the reasoning of the Communist Party's far elite on everything from the economy to international relations . Chinese Premier Li Qiang will not hold the traditional closing press conference of this year's National People's Congress. Photo: Peter Morrison/AP

Now it's over above. Closing press conferences with the prime minister will not take place anytime soon, People's Congress spokesperson Lou Qinjian announced on Monday. He gave no explanation. But this decision clearly indicates that it is a man who leads China, Xi Jinping. Since becoming leader, he has lost control and made sure to surround himself with those who say yes. What he decides will now be transmitted to the People's Congress. Although its week-long meeting with about 3,000 delegates from across the country is largely a sham, it is here that the party enacts new laws and publicly lays out its policy direction. In the Chinese press, the meeting is described as a demonstration of popular democracy, which improves people's lives and makes the country stronger. But the People's Congress is a carefully orchestrated temptation where the decisions members vote on have already been made in advance and behind closed doors by China's most powerful body, the Politburo. Since receiving the green light to lead China for a third term at last year's congress, Xi Jinping has been careful to surround himself with loyal people. One of them is Premier Li Qiang, who opens the congress on Tuesday by presenting the year's work report. Many will listen very carefully to what growth model China represents for the economy this year and what measures it will present to combat the country's real estate crisis.

