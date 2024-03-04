States cannot stop Trump from voting





Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Conway, South Carolina on February 10, 2024.

Julia Nikhinson | Afp | Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously overturned a Colorado court's ruling that barred former President Donald Trump from running in the state's Republican primary because of a provision in the U.S. Constitution on voting rights. 'insurrection.

The Supreme Court's decision means that no other state can now bar Trump or any other candidate from a presidential or congressional election by invoking the insurrection clause of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Section 3 states that “no person” shall serve as an officer of the United States who, having previously taken the oath of office as a federal officer, “has engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States. United.

Colorado was the first of three states to block Trump from the primary vote due to his alleged incitement of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which disrupted the confirmation of President Joe's Electoral College victory Biden on outgoing President Trump.

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold public office,” the ruling said. “But states have no authority under the Constitution to enforce Article 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency.”

“For the reasons stated, the responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal office holders and nominees rests with Congress and not with the states,” the ruling said. “The Colorado Supreme Court’s judgment therefore cannot stand.”

Trump, who is the clear favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination, wrote in a Truth Social article reacting to the decision: “GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!! »

The decision, which means that the votes he received in Tuesday's election will count for the former president, was not a surprise.

During oral arguments in the case on Feb. 8, many of the court's nine justices were skeptical of the Colorado Supreme Court's rationale and process in its December decision disqualifying Trump from the ballot.

“I think the question you have to ask is why should a single state decide who is president of the United States,” Justice Elena Kagan, one of the Court's progressive members, said during the hearing. hearing before a lawyer of the six. Colorado voters who called for Trump's disqualification.

But in a concurring opinion Monday, Kagan and the only other liberals on the court, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote that they disagreed with the conclusion of five conservative justices that “a disqualification for insurrection can only occur when Congress passes a law.” special type of legislation pursuant to Article 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“In doing so, the majority closes the door to other potential means of enforcement by the federal government,” the trio wrote. “We cannot agree with an opinion that unnecessarily decides important and difficult questions, and we therefore only subscribe to the judgment.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, in her own concurring opinion, agreed with the three liberals that the case did not require the Supreme Court to rule that only congressional legislation could enforce the Insurrection Clause.

“This lawsuit was brought by the voters of Colorado in state court under state law,” Barrett wrote. “This does not require us to address the complex question of whether federal law is the only means by which Section 3 can be enforced.”

But Barrett added: “In my view, now is not the time to stridently amplify disagreements. »

“The Court has resolved a politically sensitive issue in the volatile period of a presidential election,” she wrote. “Particularly under these circumstances, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it.”

“At the moment, our differences are much less important than our unanimity: all nine judges agree on the outcome of this case. That is the message Americans should take away.”

Monday's ruling overturns decisions by two other states, Maine and Illinois, which acted after the Colorado Supreme Court, to bar Trump from participating in the primary election, also citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, center, speaks with members of the media outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Nathan Howard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The decisions of the three states are now overturned due to Monday's ruling by the Supreme Court.

The amendment “was designed to help ensure a lasting Union by preventing former Confederates from returning to power following the Civil War,” the Supreme Court wrote Monday.

In a November ruling, a Denver district court judge ruled that Trump could appear on Colorado's ballot, despite his belief that he had “engaged in insurrection” by inciting attack on the Capitol by a crowd of his supporters.

The deadly attack led members of Congress to flee the House of Representatives and the Senate, delaying their certification of Biden's election as president by several hours.

A Senate report later revealed that at least seven people died in the attack and more than 170 police officers were injured.

For weeks before the riot, Trump had falsely claimed that Biden's victory was the result of widespread voter fraud. He also engaged in a pressure campaign on his vice president, Mike Pence, state election officials and others to overturn Biden's victory.

After the Denver judge's ruling in November, the Colorado Supreme Court overturned it by a 4-3 vote, preventing Trump from participating in the primary vote.

Colorado's high court said there was significant evidence that Trump engaged in an insurrection.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the state Supreme Court said in its majority opinion in December.

“We are mindful of the scale and weight of the issues now before us. We are also mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being influenced by public reaction to decisions that the law requires us to take.”

That court immediately suspended the effect of that ruling to give Trump time to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which he did shortly thereafter.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of Justice Sonia Sotomayor's name.

