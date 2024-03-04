Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's new PM as Imran Khan's allies in Parliament allege fraud | World





ISLAMABAD (AP) Lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly elected Shehbaz Sharif for a return term as prime minister, as parliamentary allies of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan shouted in protest, alleging voter fraud in last month's elections.

Sharif, who held the same position from April 2022 to August 2023, is the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khan is currently serving prison sentences in several cases and is barred from running for or holding office. Shehbaz Sharif replaced him as prime minister after his ouster in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022.

President Ayaz Sadiq said Sharif received 201 votes, beating Omar Ayub of the Sunni Ittehad Council, who received 92 votes. The winner only needs 169 votes to obtain a majority.

Ayub was supported by the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, whose candidates failed to secure enough seats to form a government on their own. The PTI has refused to negotiate with its rivals to form a coalition.

After days of negotiations, Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League and its supporters formed an alliance after the Feb. 8 election, which was overshadowed by militant violence, a nationwide mobile phone blackout, exclusion of Khan's vote and an unusual delay in announcing the results. .

Authorities said it was necessary to cut off communications to prevent attacks on candidates and security forces.

However, the delay sparked criticism from Khan's party, which insists the vote was rigged to prevent him from securing a majority. The party says it has proof its victory was stolen during the vote count, a charge the Electoral Commission denies.

In his acceptance speech in Parliament on Sunday, Sharif said: “We have been victims of political victimization in the past, but we have never taken revenge. Without naming Khan, he said the former leader had jailed many political rivals, including himself and his ally Asif Ali Zardari.

He also accused Khan's supporters of attacking military installations while protesting his ouster in 2022, adding that now Parliament and the courts would decide whether those involved in the attacks deserved a pardon.

Holding portraits of Khan, some lawmakers stood in front of Sharif when he began his speech, crying vote stealing and shame. Sharif denounced their actions, saying they were causing chaos in Parliament. He also said they should present their evidence of election fraud to the relevant authorities.

Sharif then addressed the opposition saying: I offer you reconciliation. Let us sit down together to work for the betterment of Pakistan. But he was met with more protests and shouting.

The Prime Minister also spoke of restoring ties with the United States. Relations between the two countries became strained after Khan accused the United States, Sharif and the Pakistani military of conspiring to keep him out of power following his ouster.

Sharif also said his biggest challenge was the economic situation as Pakistan depended on foreign loans to run its economy. His government faces multiple problems, including how to respond to a surge in militant attacks, improve relations with neighboring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, repair crumbling infrastructure and resolve rolling power outages. He must also maintain political stability, as Khan's party has pledged to continue its protests against allegations of electoral fraud.

After losing to Sharif, Ayub addressed parliament, praising my leader Khan for his courage in the face of the accusations against him. He denounced the arrest of thousands of Khan's supporters last year.

Ayub reiterated allegations of electoral fraud and demanded an investigation into last month's vote. He said PTI votes were falsified and stolen to prevent Khan's party from forming a government.

He said Sharif can rule the country but he cannot win hearts and minds because he came to power through a rigged vote.

Last week, Khan wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund, urging it to link any negotiations with Islamabad to an audit of the February elections. Khan's decision, which Sharif criticized in his speech, comes days before the IMF releases a key tranche of a bailout loan to Pakistan.

Pakistan is relying on bailouts to shore up its foreign reserves and avoid a default, with the IMF and wealthy allies like China and Saudi Arabia financing the country to the tune of billions of dollars. During his previous term as prime minister, Sharif had to struggle for months to secure a $3 billion bailout package from the IMF.

Sharif said he would seek a new IMF bailout after the end of March, when the current bailout expires.

He is due to be sworn in on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the first to congratulate Sharif on his election as Pakistan's prime minister, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentuckytoday.com/news/world/shehbaz-sharif-returns-as-pakistans-new-premier-as-imran-khan-allies-in-parliament-allege-rigging/article_5c2f0ab8-9e3b-5dca-b9e8-7610783d10e9.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos