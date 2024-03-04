Politics
Labor pledges to change rules that allowed sacked Bishops Stortford MP to benefit from £4,479 redundancy
Labor has pledged to reform parliamentary rules which allowed Conservative MP for Bishops Stortford, Julie Marson, to receive three months' redundancy pay for every 75 days' work.
The opposition has announced that if it wins the next general election it will change the law so that individuals can only claim a quarter of their actual earnings as a minister in the previous 12 months, not a quarter of their annual salary.
In Julie Marson's case, Labor says this would have reduced her payment from 4,479 under current rules to 920.
Disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson rewarded Ms Marson for her dedication by appointing her deputy government whip on July 8, 2022, after a flood of resignations from his administration.
Ms Marson, who won the seat of Hertford and Stortford in 2019 on a pro-Boris and pro-Brexit ticket, held the role until September 20 that year, when she was forced out by the short-lived successor of Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street. Liz Truss.
Although she only earned about 3,682 of her 17,917 salary during her 75 days in the government whips' office, Julie Marson received 4,479 in severance pay, the equivalent of three months of salary. She then returned to the same job 38 days later after Rishi Sunak took over from Ms Truss, but with no obligation to return redundancy pay.
Josh Dean, Labor's choice to take on Ms Marson in the next general election, endorsed his party's tougher stance.
He said: “It was always deeply wrong that Julie Marson could claim three months' redundancy pay for 75 days of work, then return to the same job 38 days later, and all at taxpayers' expense.
If she claims she was just following the rules, then clearly those rules need to be changed, and I'm glad that's what Labor has proposed.
“But that doesn't change the fact that at a time when families in our community were struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table, Julie Marson thought she was entitled to $4,479 from the taxpayer .This tells me that she doesn't understand how difficult life is right now for people in our community.
He said Ms Marson was one of 97 Conservative MPs who received severance packages during the political chaos of 2022-23, as control of Downing Street passed from Mr Johnson to Ms Truss and then to Mr .Sunak. The total bill for the layoffs for taxpayers was 933,086 people.
Since 1991, when John Major was in Downing Street, ministers have been entitled to three months' salary, equal to their current annual salary, when they leave their post, regardless of the length of their term or the reasons for leaving.
As a result, Labor is proposing two further changes to the legislation so that any minister who obtains a new government role while still receiving the benefit of their severance pay will have the corresponding amount clawed back.
Currently, ministers are only required to repay their compensation if they return to office within three weeks.
Labor would also suspend payments to any ministers who lose their jobs over allegations of misconduct or breaches of the ministerial code and stop payments if the allegations are confirmed.
In total, Labor has calculated that if the proposed reforms to severance pay rules had been put in place in 2022/23, the total cost of ministerial pay would have been reduced by more than 40% that year , going from 933,086 to 555,093, a saving for the United Kingdom. taxpayers of 377,993, including a reduction of 3,559 on the payment to Ms. Marson.
Mr Dean said: This year we have the chance to get rid of the Government which has caused so much misery in our country and such chaos in our politics, and we have the chance to elect a local Labor MP in Hertford and Stortford who understands the issues. issues facing our residents and we will work to resolve them. Only a Labor government can deliver the change Britain desperately needs.
During the death throes of Boris Johnson's government, Ms Marson also served as one of his employment ministers, but was not paid for the role.
She resigned as deputy whip on November 14 last year, citing personal reasons in a letter to the prime minister, and returned to the backbenches.
THE Independent again offered him the opportunity to comment on his redundancy package and Labour's proposals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk/news/labour-pledges-to-change-rules-that-allowed-sacked-bishop-s-9355685/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labor pledges to change rules that allowed sacked Bishops Stortford MP to benefit from £4,479 redundancy
- Richard Lewis' cause of death confirmed; actor honored on Curb Your Enthusiasm WSB-TV Channel 2
- Check out upcoming activities in Fountain Hills
- Marine Serre Ready-to-Wear Fall 2024: Market Day
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens
- Google-backed satellite tracks global oil industry methane emissions
- Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's new PM as Imran Khan's allies in Parliament allege fraud | World
- PM Modi shares a special interaction with a BJP worker: his wife just gave birth to twins, but he…
- News: Study abroad at LANNA International School: A unique blend of culture and education in Thailand
- Statement from National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on US Sanctions Against Zimbabwean Individuals and Entities
- Huma Qureshi calls herself a 'big advocate of Bollywood'; says “There is politics in all areas”
- 17 exciting products that will intrigue tech professionals