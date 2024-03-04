Labor pledges to change rules that allowed sacked Bishops Stortford MP to benefit from £4,479 redundancy

Labor has pledged to reform parliamentary rules which allowed Conservative MP for Bishops Stortford, Julie Marson, to receive three months' redundancy pay for every 75 days' work.

The opposition has announced that if it wins the next general election it will change the law so that individuals can only claim a quarter of their actual earnings as a minister in the previous 12 months, not a quarter of their annual salary.

In Julie Marson's case, Labor says this would have reduced her payment from 4,479 under current rules to 920.

Julie Marson campaigning with Boris Johnson in Dagenham for the 2017 general election

Disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson rewarded Ms Marson for her dedication by appointing her deputy government whip on July 8, 2022, after a flood of resignations from his administration.

Ms Marson, who won the seat of Hertford and Stortford in 2019 on a pro-Boris and pro-Brexit ticket, held the role until September 20 that year, when she was forced out by the short-lived successor of Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street. Liz Truss.

Although she only earned about 3,682 of her 17,917 salary during her 75 days in the government whips' office, Julie Marson received 4,479 in severance pay, the equivalent of three months of salary. She then returned to the same job 38 days later after Rishi Sunak took over from Ms Truss, but with no obligation to return redundancy pay.

Julie Marson and Josh Dean

Josh Dean, Labor's choice to take on Ms Marson in the next general election, endorsed his party's tougher stance.

He said: “It was always deeply wrong that Julie Marson could claim three months' redundancy pay for 75 days of work, then return to the same job 38 days later, and all at taxpayers' expense.

If she claims she was just following the rules, then clearly those rules need to be changed, and I'm glad that's what Labor has proposed.

“But that doesn't change the fact that at a time when families in our community were struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table, Julie Marson thought she was entitled to $4,479 from the taxpayer .This tells me that she doesn't understand how difficult life is right now for people in our community.

Josh Dean

He said Ms Marson was one of 97 Conservative MPs who received severance packages during the political chaos of 2022-23, as control of Downing Street passed from Mr Johnson to Ms Truss and then to Mr .Sunak. The total bill for the layoffs for taxpayers was 933,086 people.

Since 1991, when John Major was in Downing Street, ministers have been entitled to three months' salary, equal to their current annual salary, when they leave their post, regardless of the length of their term or the reasons for leaving.

As a result, Labor is proposing two further changes to the legislation so that any minister who obtains a new government role while still receiving the benefit of their severance pay will have the corresponding amount clawed back.

Julie Marson, MP for Hertford and Stortford

Currently, ministers are only required to repay their compensation if they return to office within three weeks.

Labor would also suspend payments to any ministers who lose their jobs over allegations of misconduct or breaches of the ministerial code and stop payments if the allegations are confirmed.

In total, Labor has calculated that if the proposed reforms to severance pay rules had been put in place in 2022/23, the total cost of ministerial pay would have been reduced by more than 40% that year , going from 933,086 to 555,093, a saving for the United Kingdom. taxpayers of 377,993, including a reduction of 3,559 on the payment to Ms. Marson.

Mr Dean said: This year we have the chance to get rid of the Government which has caused so much misery in our country and such chaos in our politics, and we have the chance to elect a local Labor MP in Hertford and Stortford who understands the issues. issues facing our residents and we will work to resolve them. Only a Labor government can deliver the change Britain desperately needs.

During the death throes of Boris Johnson's government, Ms Marson also served as one of his employment ministers, but was not paid for the role.

She resigned as deputy whip on November 14 last year, citing personal reasons in a letter to the prime minister, and returned to the backbenches.

THE Independent again offered him the opportunity to comment on his redundancy package and Labour's proposals.