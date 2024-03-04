Supreme Court justices unanimously rule that former President Donald Trump is eligible to run in Colorado's primary election.





WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday reinstated Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential primary election, rejecting the state's attempts to hold the former Republican president responsible for the Capitol riot.

The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without prior action by Congress, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to block presidential candidates from appearing on state ballots. vote.

The result ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to exclude Trump, the front-runner for his party's nomination, from the ballot because of his attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election against Democrat Joe Biden, which peaked in January. September 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump's case was the first before the Supreme Court to address a provision of the 14th Amendment adopted after the Civil War to prevent former officials who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office again.

The Colorado Supreme Court, in a first-of-its-kind decision, ruled that the provision, Section 3, could apply to Trump, who that court said incited the attack on the Capitol. No court before has applied Article 3 to a presidential candidate.

Some election observers have warned that a move requiring congressional action to implement Section 3 could leave the door open for a new fight to try to use the provision to disqualify Trump in the event he wins the election. In one scenario, a Democratic-controlled Congress could attempt to reject certification of Trump's election on January 6, 2025, under this clause.

The case could then return to court, perhaps in the midst of a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Both sides had requested speedy work from the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago, on February 8. The judges then seemed ready to rule in favor of Trump.

Trump had been booted from the polls in Colorado, Maine and Illinois, but all three decisions were on hold pending the Supreme Court's decision.

It is the Court's most direct involvement in a presidential election since Bush v. Gore, a decision a quarter-century ago that effectively handed the 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush. And it's just one of several cases that implicate Trump directly or could affect his chances of becoming president again, including a case scheduled for trial in late April on whether he can be criminally prosecuted for interference electoral, including its role in the January 6 elections. Attack on the Capitol. The timing of the high court's intervention has raised questions about whether Trump will be tried before the November election.

The February arguments were the first time the high court heard a case involving Section 3. The two-sentence provision, intended to prevent some Confederates from holding office again, states that those who violate the oath to support the Constitution are excluded from various positions. including congressional offices or as presidential electors. But he doesn't specifically mention the presidency.

Conservative and liberal justices questioned the arguments against Trump. Their primary concern was whether Congress needed to act before states could invoke the 14th Amendment. Questions have also been asked about whether the president is covered by this provision.

Lawyers for Republican and independent voters who sued to remove Trump's name from the Colorado ballot had argued that there is ample evidence that the events of January 6 constituted an insurrection and that it was incited by Trump, who had urged a crowd of his supporters. during a rally in front of the White House to “fight like hell.” They said it would be absurd to apply Article 3 to everything except the presidency or that Trump is somehow exempt from it. And this provision does not require any enabling legislation, they argued.

Trump's lawyers have made several arguments as to why the amendment cannot be used to exclude him from the ballot. They argued that the Jan. 6 riot was not an insurrection and that, even if it was, Trump did not go to the Capitol or join the rioters. The amendment's language also excludes the presidency and presidential candidates, they said. Even if all these arguments fail, they say, Congress must pass legislation to reinvigorate Section 3.

The case was decided by a three-judge court appointed by Trump when he was president. They have reviewed numerous Trump-related cases in recent years, refusing to accept his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election and refusing to protect tax records from Congress and New York prosecutors.

The 5-4 decision in Bush v. Gore, more than 23 years ago, was the last time the court was so deeply involved in presidential politics. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only member of the court then sitting. Thomas has ignored calls from some Democratic lawmakers to recuse himself from the Trump case because his wife, Ginni, supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and attended the rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

