Reviews | Impunity prevails in Southeast Asian politics





February was a very good month for Southeast Asian politicians eager to escape responsibility. On February 2, disgraced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak learned that his 12-year prison sentence for corruption was being cut in two. Najib is now eligible for release in 2026, in time for the next general election, after being convicted of one of the biggest financial thefts of the century, involving billions of dollars disappearing from a public investment fund. Malaysians were understandably outrageda lawyer describing the decision as a slap in the face for justice. On February 18, Thailand's controversial former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, was impeached. was released from a prison hospital where he spent time under accusations of corruption and abuse of power. Thaksin, who spent 17 years in self-imposed exile, only returned to Thailand last August after his Pheu Thai political party formed the new government and one of his allies became prime minister. Many Thais angrily questioned why Thaksin was receiving special treatment. And in Indonesia's elections on February 14, former army general and defense minister Prabowo Subianto easily won the presidency with more than 50 percent of the vote. His supporters were delighted, but critics warned against a return to authoritarianism. Prabowos' victory marks a stunning rehabilitation for the former army special forces commander who was fired from the army for human rights violations in the 1990s, including torture and disappearance of student activists, some of whom are still missing. Prabowo was stripped of his command for trying to stage a coup and banned from entering the United States for two decades. These cases, in three nominal democracies, highlight a troubling but persistent aspect of this region's elite politics: a widespread culture of impunity. The misdeeds of the past are often quickly forgotten. Politicians generally prefer to keep their powerful rivals close and inside the tent. And while the law is often used to imprison and silence journalists, opponents and activists, harsh punishments are rarely meted out to the wealthy and well-connected. The co-optation of political enemies has long been a common feature in the region. In the Philippines, where I was a correspondent in the late 1980s, the former military putschists who served prison time for attempting to overthrow elected presidents were soon pardoned and some later re-emerged as politicians and were elected with the help of their political rivals. This would be the rough equivalent of President Biden in 2021 granting Donald Trump a pardon for the January 6 insurrection, bringing Trump into the Cabinet, and endorsing Trump as his eventual successor. Southeast Asian leaders say they value national stability more than fractured U.S. policies. Co-opting old enemies is one way to achieve consensus. Maybe. But it also stunts the region's democratic development, makes a mockery of the rule of law, and leads to popular disillusionment with politics when elites are seen as primarily interested in protecting each other to maintain power. Prabowo's rehabilitation was made easier when the wildly popular incumbent president who defeated him twice, Joko Widodo, invited Prabowo into his cabinet. After two terms, Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, all but endorsed Prabowo as his successor, helped by Prabowo naming Widodo's poorly qualified son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. Prabowo may have borrowed a winning strategy from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was elected in 2022 with an overwhelming 60% of the vote. He won despite being the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator who presided over a dark period of martial law and human rights abuses, including the detention of opposition figures, torture and extrajudicial killings in the 1970s and 1980s. In the 2022 race, Marcos Jr. named his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of popular outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, although the Marcoses and Dutertes are rival clans in conflict. Prabowo may also have taken another page from Marcos Jr.'s playbook: He largely bypassed traditional media and reinvented himself on TikTok. He presented himself as an avuncular dancing grandfather to a whole new generation of Indonesian voters who had no living memories of the dark days of the old Suharto regime that Prabowo served. (Prabowo was even previously married to the late dictator's daughter.) In Malaysia, Najib's reduced sentence helps embattled Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim consolidate his support among Najib's base of ethnic Malaysian loyalists. And in Thailand, the ruling generals decided they would rather strike a deal with Thaksin's populist Pheu Thai party, which they once deposed, rather than cede power to the more reformist Move Forward party, which won the recent elections while threatening to restrict the powers of both the army and the monarchy. . Ultimately, it is respect for the rule of law that suffers when the powerful enjoy impunity. In democracies, everyone should be held accountable for their past actions. Even when or especially when it is not suitable.

