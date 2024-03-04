Politics
“Trkiye has almost finished eliminating terrorists from its southern border”
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Trkiye had almost finished eliminating terrorists from its border with Iraq and would continue to carry out counterterrorism operations with determination.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoan said Trkiye would not allow the formation of a terrorist state on its borders.
“We will have resolved the problems on our border with Iraq by the summer,” he said, adding that the country had effective plans to eliminate terrorists once and for all.
Regarding the border with Syria, Erdoan said Trkiye was determined to establish a 30-40 kilometer security corridor to completely secure its southern borders.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union, is responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 civilians and security personnel in Trkiye during a campaign terrorist attack that lasted almost four decades.
Since Turkish operations led to a near extinction of its domestic presence, the PKK has shifted much of its operations to northern Iraq.
Ankara maintains dozens of military bases there and regularly launches operations against the PKK, which operates a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Turkish border in Erbil province. , although the area is under de jure control. control of the KRG.
Trkiye's military involvement in northern Iraq dates back more than two decades, independent of its operations against the PKK, and also included the war against Daesh, which controlled much of the region, in 2014 and 2015, when Ankara was an ally of the US-led regime. anti-Daesh campaign.
The terrorist group became more active in Syria after the outbreak of a civil war more than a decade ago.
In recent years, Ankara's intensified operations in northern Iraq have destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara districts. However, Baghdad has not yet officially recognized the PKK as a terrorist group, and the Turkish strikes remain a thorny subject between the neighbors.
Turkish officials have repeatedly urged Iraq, as well as the KRG, to recognize the PKK, stressing that the group, which occupies Sinjar, Makhmour, Qandil and Sulaymaniyah, threatens Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ankara also declared itself ready to collaborate with Baghdad against the PKK and Daesh.
The MIT and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly carry out cross-border operations in these regions, particularly in northern Iraq, where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they carry out attacks against Trkiye.
Muslim unity crucial for Gaza
Calling for a unified Islamic world “like the bricks of a wall, especially for Gaza”, he said: “The solution to the (Gaza) problem lies in achieving an effective and resolute international consensus.”
“Trkiye is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine, and it will continue to do so,” Erdoan added.
Last fall, a contact group was formed by regional countries with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to press for a ceasefire in Gaza and the creation of a State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.
Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. The subsequent Israeli bombings killed more than 30,000 people and injured nearly 72,000 others, leading to widespread destruction and shortages of basic necessities.
The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement due to severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.
Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza.
