Indonesia's multidimensional approach to green transition requires European buy-in

Only through holistic national strategies, supported and supported by the international community, can we achieve a truly just and sustainable global green transition. Our European partners are essential friends in this process, writes Azis Armand.

In today's ever-changing world, one Southeast Asian country has taken a particularly bold approach to the green transition: Indonesia. Its approach is based on three main pillars that not only tackle immediate local environmental issues such as clean water, clean air and sustainable production, but also present a comprehensive long-term strategy to protect our world while ensuring energy security. Unlike Europe, Indonesia's green transition benefits from the wealth of nickel and other resources that are integral to the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Currently, Indonesia has the capacity to produce batteries for only 30,000 vehicles. However, if this reserve is properly used for electric vehicle production, it could play a central role in achieving Indonesia's ambitious target of producing 600,000 electric vehicles by 2030, positioning it as a real world leader in this field. Burning questions for every nation under the sun Indonesia's active participation in the production of electric vehicle (EV) batteries is an important step in the growing electric vehicle market. And this approach has great potential and goes beyond the obvious economic benefits, such as job creation. It highlights the country's understanding of the transformative power of clean and sustainable transportation, which is sorely lacking across Southeast Asia. The second pillar relies on finance and international cooperation, with Europe at its center, based on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), a groundbreaking agreement that has elevated Indonesia to the global stage of respectful nations of the environment. The partnership cemented a substantial commitment to mobilize $20 billion (18.4 billion) in public and private financing made by the international community on November 15, 2022 at the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Bali. These funds are not only key to justifying Indonesia's intention to move away from coal, but also constitute international recognition of the country's efforts and its critical global role in the broader green transition. The slogan "Just Transition" goes well beyond rhetoric, encapsulating a socio-economic imperative that requires careful consideration of social equity, job creation, environmental justice and community engagement. By positioning Indonesia as the torchbearer for a just transition, outgoing President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, has made a compelling case for southern nations to re-evaluate their own energy strategies, recognizing the importance of inclusion in the pursuit of a sustainable economy. development. The third pillar of green urbanization is a burning issue facing almost all countries today. The creation of a new capital for our country, Nusantara, designed as a smart and sustainable forest city, symbolizes a bold and visionary leap into the future of green urbanism. Europe has a role to play in our projects The Indonesian three-pillar approach therefore has the potential to serve as a guide to ecological and holistic transition. But no country can go it alone. In fact, President Jokowi recently called on the West to honor the aforementioned $18.4 billion JETP commitment. In a recent candid interview, he expressed his "huge" concerns over the delay in funds, highlighting the crucial role it plays in financing Indonesia's green energy transition, particularly in accelerating the shutdown coal-fired power stations. President Jokowi's public intervention in delaying funding also comes against a backdrop of intense geopolitical interest in the region. Europe has a role to play. When JETP funds are finally raised, Indonesia's position as a leader in renewable energy will be consolidated, serving as a case study for how international cooperation can help countries in the Global South address pressing problems of environmental degradation and climate change. Climate change does not differentiate between race, ethnicity, or nation; nor does it recognize borders. Only through holistic national strategies, supported and supported by the international community, can we achieve a truly just and sustainable global green transition. Our European partners are indispensable friends in this process. Azis Armand is Executive Vice President and CEO of Indika Energy Group.

