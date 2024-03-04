Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can remain on Colorado ballot





Donald Trump cannot be barred from national balloting in the 2024 election, despite a clause in the Constitution that bars those who have engaged in insurrection from holding office, the Supreme Court ruled today.

In a 9-0 decision, the justices ruled that it was up to Congress, not the states, to make such a decision.

Read the Supreme Court's opinion on Trump voting access.

The decision was expected after the justices were skeptical of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that excluded the former president from the ballot. Other states, however, had reached alternative conclusions that kept Trump on their voting rolls.

Some legal scholars had believed that Trump could be barred from the ballot following his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol. There, rioters stormed the House and Senate chambers as lawmakers finalized the electoral vote count in favor of Joe Biden.

Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, no person may hold office “after taking the oath of office, as a Member of Congress, or as an Officer of the United States, or as a member of any Legislature of a State, or as an executive or judicial official. of any State, in support of the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it, or shall have rendered aid or comfort to its enemies.

In their opinion, the justices wrote that “it is Congress that has long given effect to Section 3 with respect to holders of potential or existing federal offices.” Shortly after the amendment was ratified, Congress enacted the Enforcement Act of 1870. This act authorized federal prosecutors to bring civil actions in federal court to remove any person serving in a non-legislative office – federal or state – in violation of Section 3, and causing detention or attempted performance of office in violation of Section 3, a federal crime.

Trump was barred from the ballot in Maine, where the secretary of state declared him disqualified, and in Illinois, where a judge last week declared him ineligible. But these decisions are suspended pending the intervention of the Supreme Court.

In a concurring opinion, the Court's three liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote that while they agreed that the Colorado decision should be overturned, given that it would create a “chaotic patchwork state by state”, they criticized the way in which the majority “pronounces on which federal actors can apply Article 3 and how they should do so”.

“The majority announces that a disqualification for insurrection can only arise when Congress enacts a particular type of legislation pursuant to Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment. In doing so, the majority closes the door to other potential means of federal enforcement. We cannot agree with an opinion that unnecessarily decides important and difficult questions, and we therefore only subscribe to the judgment,” they wrote.

This is the first major ruling that will impact the 2024 election. Last week, the court announced it would hold oral arguments the week of April 22 to determine whether Trump was immune from criminal prosecution for his efforts to stay in power after the last presidential election. By not considering the immunity question until later next month, the Supreme Court's schedule has pushed back Trump's conspiracy trial from January 6 to later in the summer or fall, and perhaps until after the November elections.

Following the Supreme Court's opinion, Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!” »

Harmeet Dhillon, Trump's lawyer, said in a statement: “This victory is not just for President Trump but for the integrity of our election system and the rights of voters across the country.” The attempt to use the 14th Amendment in this manner was a dangerous overreach that, if left unchallenged, could have set a dangerous precedent for future elections.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold wrote: “I am disappointed by the United States Supreme Court's decision stripping states of the authority to apply Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to federal nominees. Colorado should be able to exclude oath-violating insurrections from our ballot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/03/trump-ballot-supreme-court-1235844672/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos