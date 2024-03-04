PM Modi In Telangana CM Revanth Reddy PM Narendra Modi Modi ka parivar Lalu Prasad Yadav Congress BJP





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a slew of power, rail and road projects in Telangana, worth over Rs 56,000 crore. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of the Congress party accompanied the Prime Minister during the inauguration and shared the stage with him. In his brief speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's economic growth. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy likened the Prime Minister to a “big brother” and expressed the state's desire for his support in achieving similar progress as in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's home state. “Narendra Modi ji, according to us, Prime Minister means like our elder brother. If there is support from elder brother, then only the chief ministers will be able to take forward the developmental works in their respective states,” CM said Revanth Reddy during foundation laying. and the inauguration ceremony, cited by the PTI news agency. The 'elder brother' remark comes as the BJP launched a 'Modi ka parivar' campaign in response to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's comment on Sunday criticizing the Prime Minister for not raising family. ALSO READ | Amit Shah and Nadda become 'Modi Ka Parivar' after Lalu Prasad's 'You have no family' dig at PM “That is why my request is that if Telangana is to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here,” the Congress chief minister said. Reddy said the state government would extend necessary operations and give necessary clearances to NTPC to complete the project. 4,000 MW power plant of which only 1,600 MW has become operational,” the chief minister said. In a video shared by news agency IANS, he can be heard saying, “Hyderabad is one of the metropolitan cities and we want to contribute to your 5 trillion economic system. So please support us in developing Metro Rail and Musi River as you have developed Sabarmati River… All I need. Reddy also highlighted the state's plans to set up semiconductor industries and sought government support. “Recently, we have seen the Indian government announce encouragement, subsidies and incentives. Hyderabad is the ideal location for a semiconductor unit; please support us as we are here to contribute to a $5 trillion economy.” “The Prime Minister is like an elder brother, and with his help, the CM of each state can pave the way for progress,” CM Revanth Reddy said at the foundation laying and inauguration ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LiXwmCBkXx – IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2024 According to PTI, CM Reddy cited the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act and mentioned that the Center should set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana. “However, due to the actions of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW has been completed in the last 10 years,” he noted. He pointed out that the people would ultimately lose out in the friction between the Center and the states. “Politics should be confined to elections only and after elections, the elected leaders should strive for the development of the state with the help of the Centre,” the Telangana Chief Minister said. Modi's infrastructure grows in Telangana Among the projects inaugurated, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the 800 MW Unit 2 of NTPC's Telangana Thermal Superpower Project at Peddapalli. He also inaugurated the 660 MW Unit 2 of the North Karanpura Thermal Superpower Project in Jharkhand, among others. Besides, he laid the foundation stone for various projects across states including Singrauli Thermal Superpower Project, Stage III in Uttar Pradesh, and CO2 Combustion to 4G Ethanol Plant in Chhattisgarh . Besides, Modi inaugurated several solar power projects, including NHPC's 380 MW solar project in Rajasthan and Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's 1,200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega renewable energy park in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also inaugurated projects in the road and rail sectors, such as the Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti electrified railway line and two major national highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

