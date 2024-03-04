The standard view: Worse than Major, Johnson and Truss, Sunak's Tories hit record high in polls





Worse than John Major in the midst of the sordidness, Boris Johnson following Partygate and Liz Truss in the aftermath of the disastrous mini-budget. Rishi Sunak's Conservatives have fallen to a record low of 20 per cent, according to an exclusive Ipsos poll. This is their lowest result since 1978, when this regular tracking began, putting the Conservatives a remarkable 27 points behind Labor. These figures represent a seven-point drop in support for the Conservatives since January. What happened last month? Official figures confirmed the UK economy had entered recession at the end of 2023, the party lost two more by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood while former vice-president Lee Anderson launched into his Islamist rhetoric against Sadiq Khan . It's not all good news for Sir Keir Starmer. His personal ratings have fallen, with 55 per cent dissatisfied with his performance as Labor leader, leaving him with a net score of -26. But politics is a comparative exercise and Sir Keir does not need to be liked, just for his party to be more popular than the government. At this rate, even with the upcoming Budget, it is hard to see how it could be any less popular. A victory for justice It’s a victory for the Evening Standard, once again demonstrating journalism’s ability to shine a light on the darkest corners of the state. Ill pensioners and vulnerable people could soon be saved from a criminal conviction by magistrates sitting under the controversial Single Justice Procedure (SJP). In a major intervention, Courts Minister Mike Freer said magistrates have the power to act if they believe a prosecution might not be in the public interest. What may at first seem like a simple statement has the power to prevent the kind of miscarriages of justice that this newspaper has investigated for years, led by our justice correspondent Tristan Kirk. Just last week, a 56-year-old woman from Beckenham was convicted under the SJP of failing to pay for her TV license despite being admitted to hospital. The ministers' comments should mark the start of a positive change in practice. The story continues Queen of Croydon Raye left his mark on British history. The south London-born star, who is already breaking the record for most nominations in a year, swept Saturday night's ceremony with six gongs. Album of the Year for My 21st Century Blues, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Group and Song of the Year for Escapism with 070 Shake. With musical talent alone, Croydon may have what it takes to secure its independence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/opinion-standard-view-worse-major-121824408.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos