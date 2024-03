Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu unveils open heart surgery service, strengthens healthcare in Somalia

In a significant step towards improving healthcare in Somalia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu has inaugurated a new department dedicated to open heart surgeries. This development, which occurred on Monday, marks a pivotal moment in cooperation between the Turkish and Somali health ministries, aimed at providing essential medical services at the local level. Innovating in healthcare During the ceremony, Somali Health Minister Ali Haji Adan expressed his gratitude, highlighting the life-saving potential of the new department. He pointed out that many Somali patients requiring open-heart surgery often face fatal consequences due to the prohibitive costs of treatment abroad and the complexity of obtaining a visa. Now, with the commissioning of this department, Somali patients can access high-quality cardiac care in their country. Mevlut Karatas, the hospital director, shared the vision behind the expansion. He stressed the importance of providing comprehensive health services locally, eliminating the need for patients to seek treatment abroad. Karatas also revealed plans for future expansion, including a pediatrics and gynecology unit and improved cancer treatment facilities. International collaboration and local empowerment The new cardiac unit is equipped with modern medical equipment and will be run by Somali doctors who will perform surgeries. In a first phase, seven specialists from Trkiye will assist in operations, ensuring a smooth transition and strengthening the capacities of local staff. This collaboration highlights Trkiye’s continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Somalia. Historically, Somali patients have traveled to countries such as India, Kenya and Trkiye to undergo various medical treatments, including open heart surgery and cancer treatment. The establishment of this department is a step towards self-sufficiency in healthcare, thereby reducing dependence on international medical tourism. Strengthen ties, build the future Trkiye's involvement in Somalia extends beyond healthcare, encompassing education, infrastructure development and military training. With the largest Turkish embassy in Africa located in Mogadishu, as well as a major military training center, the two countries share a bond aimed at mutual growth and stability. This latest healthcare initiative is another testament to Trkiye’s commitment to Somalia’s well-being. The opening of the open heart surgery department at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital is more than just an expansion of services; it is a beacon of hope for many Somali families. It represents a future where quality health care will be accessible and lives can be saved and improved nationally. This development not only strengthens the capacity of the Somali health system, but also serves as a model for international cooperation to improve health services in the regions that need them most. As this department begins its operations, the eyes of the world will be on the success and replication of such initiatives across the globe.

