Unanimous Supreme Court reinstates Trump in Colorado electionExBulletin





The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to reinstate former President Donald Trump as a voter in Colorado. Catie Dull/NPR .

switch captionCatie Dull/NPR

Catie Dull/NPR

The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated Republican front-runner Donald Trump in Colorado's primary election, ruling the state lacked the authority to disqualify him after his actions three years ago during the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The unanimous decision came just weeks after the justices heard oral arguments in the politically sensitive case that put the high court in the middle of the 2024 presidential election. And it comes a week after the court announced that he would hear arguments next month in a case aimed at determining whether Trump has broad immunity for his actions on January 6.

In a post on Truth, his social media platform, Trump called the notice “A BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!! » Shortly after, the former president said the high court's decision would “go a long way in bringing our country together.”

Six Colorado voters argued that Trump violated a post-Civil War law that prohibits people sworn to support the Constitution from engaging in insurrection or rebellion. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has never been used against a presidential candidate, and it has only been used eight times since the 1860s.

This sparse record contributed to the High Court's decision on Monday.

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the States, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and nominees, we reverse,” the court’s decision concludes.

The ruling makes clear that post-Civil War lawmakers intended the 14th Amendment to expand federal power, at the expense of the states, and that the Constitution “empowers Congress” to determine how to use the “severe” penalty of disqualification.

Although the justices came together to agree that Trump could not be kept off the ballot in Colorado, they differed on how far they would go.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, wrote separately to say the court did not need to address “the complex question of whether federal law is the exclusive vehicle” for enforcing the Insurrection Clause.

“The majority’s choice of a different path leaves the remaining justices with a choice of how to respond,” she wrote. “In my opinion, this is not the time to vehemently amplify disagreements.”

Barrett continued: “The Court resolved a politically charged issue during a volatile presidential election season. Particularly under these circumstances, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it. »

The three liberal-leaning justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, wrote to criticize the majority for resolving “unnecessarily important and difficult questions.”

These justices said the majority went too far when it defined the means by which Section 3 of the 14th Amendment should be applied, essentially creating what they called “a special rule for insurrectionist disability.”

The final decision is not really a surprise after the oral debates. Jason Murray, the voters' lawyer, found himself in difficult territory at the Supreme Court, where justices from across the ideological spectrum asked him tough questions.

“What about the idea that we should think about democracy?” asked Trump-appointed Judge Brett Kavanaugh. “Because your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a large extent.”

“I think the question that needs to be asked is why a single state should decide who is president of the United States,” said Kagan, an Obama appointee.

Chief Justice John Roberts said he could foresee, in the not-too-distant future, a world in which some states would attempt to exclude the Democratic nominee from the ballot, and others would use Section 3 to do the same for the Republican candidate.

“It will come down to a handful of states deciding the presidential election,” Roberts said. “That’s a pretty daunting consequence.”

The case has been closely followed by legal experts and election administrators across the country. Many of them had filed briefs with friends of the court asking the justices to rule quickly and decisively before millions more American voters go to the polls.

The question of Trump's disqualification in Colorado arises in different ways in dozens of other states. Maine's secretary of state ruled that Trump was disqualified from participating in Maine's primary ballot, but the decision was put on hold pending Trump's appeal. An Illinois judge also excluded Trump, but put his decision on hold pending action by the Supreme Court.

Jonathan Mitchell, Trump's lawyer, made a series of arguments to keep the former president on the ballot. Among them: Trump is not covered by this part of the Constitution because he took a different oath of office and Congress would have to act and answer key questions about disqualification before a candidate can be removed from the ballot.

But Murray, the Colorado voters' lawyer, rejected that idea.

“Those who drafted Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in the 1860s were very clear that they understood that this provision not only covered former Confederates, but that it would serve as a shield to protect our Constitution for always, and so it’s not a dusty relic,” he said.

Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit group that supported Trump's legal challenge, stressed that the Supreme Court had not erased the Colorado justices' findings that Trump was engaged in an “insurrection”.

“Every court that has looked at this thoroughly has determined that January 6 was an insurrection and that Donald Trump incited it,” Bookbinder said. “That remains true today.”

In his remarks Monday at his Mar a Lago resort, Trump accused President Biden without offering any evidence of weaponizing the Justice Department against him. The two men are expected to face each other in November's presidential election.

“Fight your fight yourself,” Trump said. “Don’t use prosecutors and judges to prosecute your opponent.”

There is no evidence that the White House is coordinating with prosecutors targeting Trump. Indeed, the US Department of Justice operates independently of the White House.

NPR legal intern Elissa Harwood contributed to this report.

