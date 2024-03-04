What it means when Chinese prime ministers cancel a press conference





A spokesperson for ChinaThe National People's Congress said Premier Li Qiang would not hold a news conference after the country's annual legislative session, ending a three-decade-old practice that was one of the few times journalists could pose questions directly to a senior Chinese leader. (New York Times) Our opinion China's two sessions, as its annual legislative and policy consultative meetings are called, are taking place this year against a backdrop of economic woes, including the collapse of China's real estate sector and weakening domestic demand that has slowed growth . As WPR columnist Mary Gallagher writes, these issues have highlighted the need for structural reforms to China's economic policies that will cause considerable pain in the short term. Instead, President Xi Jinping has focused on building confidence and, hopefully, demand among Chinese consumers and foreign investors spooked by the country's slowing economic growth. Beijing has attempted to achieve this through an information campaign that not only emphasizes positive information but also suppresses negative information, mainly through censorship but also by not disclosing certain economic data, such as youth unemployment. . The decision to cancel the prime minister's press conference is consistent with this shift toward a more opaque style of governance under Xi, as it prevents any public debate about the country's economic challenges and what China's leaders plan to do to answer to. In all likelihood, canceling the press conference will only increase distrust among investors, already concerned about Xi's willingness and ability to solve China's economic problems. Meanwhile, the decision to trim the sails, even of a prime minister known to be a staunch loyalist, once again highlights the extent to which Xi has consolidated his power over the Chinese Communist Party and policymaking since his took office in 2013. But while Xi continues to express optimism about China's rise, his top-down leadership is itself the source of many of the country's economic challenges. This leaves China at a potential inflection point. It seems increasingly possible that the country's growth has peaked, and yet it is difficult to bet against a further rise. Either way, the next decade will be a difficult decade for China, either because the necessary economic reforms will be implemented or because they will not. Mass violence, flagrant human rights violations and entrenched impunity continue pester South Sudansays a report by the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, warning that an already dire humanitarian situation will continue to deteriorate. Civilians in South Sudan, including a recent influx of Sudanese refugees amid the country's civil war, have faced attacks in recent years by rebel and government forces, and the country's U.N. peacekeeping mission. failed to protect them from this violence. To change this, the international community must hold the missions' civilian and military leaders accountable, Edward Carpenter and Charli Carpenter wrote last year. Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal shape a new government coalition, abandoning the centrist Nepali Congress in favor of two opposition parties, in addition to his own Maoist Center party. Since the transition to a federated state in 2015, Nepal's new system has slowly gained legitimacy among the population. But the government has struggled to address the country's challenges due to unstable power-sharing arrangements, increasing public frustration, as Namit Wagley wrote after Nepal's last 2022 elections. Radical politicians dominated IranLast week's parliamentary elections saw a record turnout of just 41 percent. We provided an overview of what the low turnout and small number of candidates mean for Iran in last Wednesday's Daily Review. NATO kicked off two weeks of military exercises in the Nordic countries of Norway, Finland And Sweden Today. The latter two countries only recently joined the alliance, a move that marked a major transformation of the strategic landscape brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as columnist Frida Ghitis wrote in January.

