Imran Khan: Pakistan's 'king of chaos' who continues to win even in prison

Imran Khan was removed from power by a vote of no confidence against him in 2022

Pakistan's recent elections were supposed to bring a much-needed period of stability to combat crippling inflation and the country's sharp political divisions, according to author and journalist Mohammed Hanif.

Instead, they presented a minority government – ​​a fragile and reluctant coalition that appears uncertain of its authority.

Two weeks after the vote, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto announced that they would form a government but that the PPP would not would not be part of it.

Suddenly, Pakistan became that rare democracy where no one wanted to be prime minister.

The “establishment” – the emphatic term used by local media to refer to Pakistan's powerful military – has always believed that general elections were too sensitive an exercise to be left to civilian politicians.

This time they opened their old election playbook and used all the tricks they used before.

The main opponent, Imran Khan, was imprisoned. He faces more than 150 criminal and civil charges, all of which he denies.

A week before the election, he was convicted in three cases – in one of them he was accused of hasty marriage. His party, deprived of its electoral symbol and its unique program, was forced to present itself as an independent party.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convinced of the army's support

Many avoided police raids instead of campaigning in their constituencies. His main opponents were cleared of numerous cases against them and given the opportunity to campaign.

On election day, social media and mobile phone services were disabled, ostensibly for security reasons, but in reality to ensure that Khan's supporters could not easily find polling stations and that he is difficult to identify their candidates on the ballot papers.

Khan's supporters showed incredible talent, created improvised WhatsApp groups, apps and websites overnight, reached the polling stations and managed to get their candidates.

His party used speeches delivered by artificial intelligence (AI) to convey the message of its imprisoned leader. Imran Khan's identification number has been transformed into an election slogan.

They waged a guerrilla campaign and surprised Election Day.

Despite all the allegations of electoral fraud, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party still emerged as the largest party in the election. Khan's wave on election day was too strong to be controlled by ordinary theft.

The authorities used 20th century tactics to control the digitally savvy generation – and failed.

Faced with the tactics used by the military, the response from voters was respectful and dismissive: thanks, but no thanks, we are not as ignorant and illiterate as you think. We may not be able to face you in the street, you have your guns, but this is our stamp on the ballot. Do whatever you want with it.

A talented fighter

Imran Khan did not get a majority of votes in parliament, he refused to join other parties to form the government and decided to remain in the opposition.

He built his campaign and his personality in general by portraying his opponents as corrupt. He hates sharing power with the politicians he has attacked for most of his political life.

Many Pakistani politicians have had to spend time in prison. But no one seems happier than Imran Khan.

Deprived of any public platform to reach his supporters, he snatched electoral victory from his prison cell thanks to messages sent through his lawyers and his immediate family.

In May last year, when Imran Khan was first arrested after his government was ousted, his supporters rioted, attacking military bases and other symbols of the military's power and prestige . The major general's house was set on fire and some demonstrators managed to enter the army headquarters.

The protests erupted after Khan's arrest on corruption charges.

The repression that followed was swift and brutal.

Most of the senior PTI leaders were kidnapped and forced to leave Imran Khan – some condemned his policies, others left politics for life.

The authorities wanted to send a clear signal: Imran Khan and his party were finished. While Khan was in prison, in the run-up to the elections, the party was taken over by second-tier leaders and local supporters who were instrumental in organizing the party's troubled campaign to victory.

They were sure that their leader would not be allowed to return to power, but they showed by their vote that they would not leave him just because the army wanted them to leave him.

Imran Khan, now out of power, is the king of chaos, unleashing his anger not only on his political opponents but also on the military.

Before his arrest and exile, Imran Khan claimed in his speeches that he was expelled at the request of the United States for pursuing an independent foreign policy.

When his party lost the 2013 elections, he campaigned tirelessly to overturn the results and laid siege to the capital Islamabad. He was able to do this with the help of the authorities. Now the number one enemy of power, he becomes enthusiastic after his party's presentation in the elections.

His party has decided to remain in opposition, but Imran Khan likes to play politics not in Parliament but in the streets, with public meetings and on social networks. The current government is already being called the “coalition of losers” – in reality, it is a coalition of parties that were heavily defeated by Khan in the elections.

For two weeks after the results, Khan's opponents appeared to show no interest in forming a government.

For the first time, political leaders, instead of claiming power, were reluctant to assume their responsibilities.

There is a reluctance to govern because Pakistan is facing a huge debt crisis and rising fuel and food prices have made life difficult for the working class. With the military's growing role in all aspects of governance, ruling politicians have had to travel the world to ask international donors for help.

Many wonder if Imran Khan's time in prison will make him a more mature politician.

His anger at former politicians made him Pakistan's most popular leader.

He would not want to give it up to lead a country where even his defeated adversaries seem reluctant to govern.

This is the ideal environment for Imran Khan to pursue his politics, even from prison as the country's most notorious prisoner – number 804.

Translated by Jaison Nyakundi and edited by Ambia Hirsi

