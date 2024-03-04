Trump says after Haley's victory he 'deliberately stayed away' from DC GOP primaries





Former President Trump on Sunday brushed off the GOP's primary defeat in Washington, D.C., declaring after Nikki Haley scored her first victory of the primary season that there was no “advantage” to entering the race.

“I intentionally stayed away from the DC vote because it's the 'swamp,' with very few delegates and no advantage,” Trump said on Truth Social Sunday night. “Birdbrain put all their time, money and effort into this. Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho and Michigan – BIG NUMBERS – Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will arrive on Super Tuesday.

Haley won 62.8 percent of the vote to Trump's 33.3 percent in the DC GOP primary, according to results from Decision Desk HQ. The race takes place just before the crucial Super Tuesday contests.

Trump's campaign press secretary, meanwhile, criticized Haley for her victory, dubbing her “the swamp queen.”

“Tonight's results in Washington, DC, reaffirm the goal of President Trump's campaign: He will drain the swamp and put America first,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday on X, the former Twitter platform.

“Even though Nikki has been soundly rejected in the rest of America, she has just been crowned queen of the swamp by lobbyists and DC insiders who want to protect the failed status quo,” she continued. “The swamp has claimed its queen.”

Trump also hit Haley on Sunday night for announcing that she no longer felt bound by the Republican National Committee's loyalty pledge to support the GOP nominee.

“Birdbrain is a loser, with record performances in virtually every state,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I love seeing Bird reneging on her COMMITMENT to the RNC and her statement that she would NEVER run against President Trump (“A Great President”). Well, she ran, she lied and she lost big! »

Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said earlier in the day that the party had changed since she signed the document pledging to support the party's eventual nominee.

Haley said “the RNC is not the same RNC” as it was when she made that promise, adding that she still has “serious concerns” about Trump's candidacy.

His remarks came after Trump announced a slate of candidates for RNC leadership, including his daughter-in-law.

