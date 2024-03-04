Indonesian people enthusiastically welcome President Jokowi's arrival in Melbourne





The arrival of President Joko Widodo in Melbourne, Australia, on the evening of Monday March 4, 2024, was greeted by hundreds of Indonesians gathered around the hotel where the head of state spent the night. Residents sang the song “Indonesia Raya” shortly after President Jokowi got off the vehicle. Rio, an Indonesian student studying higher education in Melbourne, admitted he did not expect to meet and take a selfie with President Jokowi. He also appreciated President Jokowi's friendly and close attitude towards the people. “Pak Jokowi too friendly very, welcoming For us, Mr. Jokowi warmly greeted everyone exciting “I never thought I would be able to meet the president, let alone take a photo with him,” Rio said. According to Rio, Maria, who admitted that she admires President Jokowi very much, also did not expect to be able to meet him and take selfies. In fact, he felt lucky to be able to shake hands with President Jokowi directly. “I am fan seriously with Mr. Jokowi, I kissed Mr. Jokowi's hand, not just shaking his hand, I kissed Mr. Jokowi's hand, God bless you, because I know that Mr. Jokowi's job is very difficult. I don't wash my hands maybe later, it's really a blessing. “I was out front and waiting, shaking with excitement, that’s what I felt,” said Maria, who has lived in Australia for more than 30 years. Another Indonesian citizen, Lila, was even willing to come from Sydney, where she lives, to meet President Jokowi. He also managed to get a photo opportunity with President Jokowi. “I received information from a friend that the president wanted to come here, so I flew from Sydney to see our president. I'm nervous, yes, but really happy. “The best president we have never had,” said Lila, from North Sumatra. President Jokowi traveled to Melbourne, Australia on a working visit whose main agenda was to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit. The summit was held to commemorate 50 years of ASEAN-Australia relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/antusiasme-masyarakat-indonesia-sambut-kedatangan-presiden-jokowi-di-melbourne/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos