Donald Trump: US Supreme Court says states cannot exclude him from presidential vote | US News





The US Supreme Court gave a boost to Donald Trump's election campaign after ruling that states cannot exclude him from the polls because of his actions during the January 6 attack on the Capitol .

The highest US court overturned a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which had determined that Trump could no longer serve as president under a rarely used constitutional provision.

The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that states cannot prevent presidential candidates from appearing on the ballot without first action by Congress.

The latest ruling applies to all states, not just Colorado, and it means efforts to exclude him from the ballots in places like Maine and Illinois — which were on hold pending today's ruling 'today – will also end.

Speaking after the decision was announced, the former president said: “Essentially, you can't take someone out of the race because an opponent would want things to be that way.

“It has nothing to do with whether it’s the candidate in the lead, whether it’s the candidate in the lead or a candidate who was way down the totem pole.”

Trump is the favorite for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the US election in November.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits those who previously held government positions but then “engaged in insurrection” from running for various offices.

Image: A police officer outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC following Monday's ruling. Photo: Reuters

The Washington, D.C. court ruled that the Colorado Supreme Court incorrectly assumed that states could determine whether a presidential candidate or other candidate for federal office was ineligible.

The latest ruling makes clear that Congress, rather than the states, must set rules for how the 14th Amendment's provision can be enforced.

Trump also called for presidents to be granted immunity from prosecution, saying: “If a president doesn't have full immunity, you don't really have a president because no one who holds that office doesn't will have the courage to do, in many cases. , what would be the right decision, or it could be the wrong decision. »

His only remaining rival for his party's nomination is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The former president's eligibility had been challenged in court by a group of six Colorado voters – four Republicans and two independents – who had portrayed him as a threat to American democracy and sought to hold him accountable for riots of January 6, 2021.

Unanimity undermines any claim of political motivation

This is a resounding victory for Donald Trump, but not a big surprise.

The issue was whether Donald Trump was disqualified from running for president again because of his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Colorado Supreme Court (each state has its own supreme court) found that he was involved in an insurrection and that this fact disqualified him from running for president under a clause in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. .

Two other states, Maine and Illinois, have made similar decisions.

But now the United States Supreme Court, the nation's highest court, has ruled that individual states do not have the authority to determine whether a presidential candidate is ineligible under a provision of the 14th Amendment. the Constitution.

The justices' ruling makes clear that it is the U.S. Congress, not individual states, that sets the rules for how the 14th Amendment's provision can be applied.

“Because the Constitution gives Congress, rather than the States, responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against all federal officeholders and nominees, we reverse,” the decision states.

This means the ruling applies to all states, not just Colorado.

The highest court is often accused of being politically motivated because judges are appointed by the president.

It is currently in the majority in favor of the Conservatives.

But in this case, the decision was unanimous – 9-0, undermining any suggestion of political motivation.

In an effort to stop Congress from certifying Mr. Biden's 2020 election victory, Trump supporters attacked police, broke through barricades and invaded the Capitol.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last December that Trump could not run for office in the state because he had “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

The judges ruled that Trump was disqualified because he incited the January 6 riots.

Read more:The storming of the Capitol – how the violence unfoldedWhat is Super Tuesday – and why is it so important?Nikki Haley makes history with victory in Washington DC

The Supreme Court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump appointees, said Monday: “We conclude that states may disqualify individuals holding or attempting to hold public office.”

“But states have no authority under the Constitution to enforce Article 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency.”

The decision came on the eve of Super Tuesday – the day of the US presidential primary cycle when most states hold party nomination elections.

