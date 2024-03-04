Xi Jinping puts pressure on State Council by scrapping annual prime ministers' press meeting

BEIJING When a Chinese reporter stood up to ask during an introductory news conference whether the prime minister would meet the press at the end of the legislature's annual meetings, those familiar with Chinese protocol for the two sessions thought it was a strange question.

The prime minister, from Li Peng more than three decades ago to Zhu Rongji, Wen Jiabao, Li Keqiang and now Li Qiang, had always concluded the week-long conclave with a wide-ranging press briefing that offered a rare opportunity to hear the number. 2 men explain Chinese politics.

Then came the bombshell that made the approximately 500 domestic and foreign journalists present at the March 4 press conference, organized before the opening of the annual meetings of the Chinese Legislative Assembly, gasp.

Premier Li Qiang will not speak to the press; not this year or for the remainder of his five-year term, which ends in 2028.

The three usual reports that will be made public, namely the government activity report, the budget and that of the economic planner, will already contain details that answer several burning questions.

Additionally, there will be more press conferences by more ministers throughout both sessions, as well as opportunities for interviews with delegates, said Legislative Assembly spokesperson Lou Qinjian.

For this reason, there will be no more press conferences by the Prime Minister, he said in a neutral tone.

The news quickly raised mainly questions: but why? on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, but within minutes, media comment sections were shut down.

The decision to break with this long tradition could very well have been taken recently. Organizers of the twin parliamentary sessions involving the legislature and the highest political advisory body were, before the Chinese New Year, still polling journalists on the topics they wanted to hear the prime minister speak on.

Delegates expressed surprise that the first press conference was canceled, including Mr. Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, when he was arrested by the media in front of the Great Hall of the People on March 4.

If China's bureaucracy was not already opaque enough, the fact that this rare access to the upper echelons of power is now being taken away has plunged the party state into an even bigger black hole, international observers lamented.

Since then, Premier Li Peng has met with more than 400 domestic and foreign journalists and answered their questions. In 1988, the prime minister's press conference was the culmination of every two sessions, or lianghui.

It was an excellent forum where the Prime Minister could articulate his policies and shed light on official thinking, woo foreign investors and, at the same time, communicate with the Chinese population.

The Chinese, too, were often proud to see their Prime Minister directly answer questions from foreign correspondents from all regions of the world and express China's point of view.

For experts and market watchers, the briefing that had lasted two hours or more during previous prime ministers' terms provided clues about the government's priorities and path, particularly the state of the economy.

If business confidence was not already shaken, this decision could cause it to fall even further.

Adding to the surprise was the fact that organizers granted greater media access this year after four years of coverage restrictions under China's zero-Covid controls. As many as 3,000 domestic and foreign journalists have registered to attend this year's two sessions, they said.

Yet this break with convention also highlights the diminishing powers of the State Council, or government, as President Xi Jinping reforms the system to place the Chinese Communist Party above the state.

In 2023, Beijing carried out a major overhaul of the bureaucracy by giving party machines the power to make more decisions while the State Council carries them out.

Now, amendments to an organic law, which governs the Council of State and which has not been updated since its promulgation in 1982, will be examined this week and finally adopted.

Notably, the draft text indicates very clearly that the State Council is an administrative body that supports the leadership of the Communist Party, whereas the 1982 version, published when Chinese leaders were then advocating the separation of party and government functions. government, had no content. a single mention of the party.

The party and the state are no longer parallel systems.

Now, by design, Xi takes care of everything and simply authorizes the prime minister to take care of very specific areas, said Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

I am always cautious when considering Li Qiang as number 2, because he is like Xi's secretary.