Donald Trump authorized to run for president on the eve of Super Tuesday





In a concurring opinion, the three Democratic justices said Colorado's decision would create a chaotic state-by-state patchwork at odds with our nation's principles of federalism.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson said it would run counter to logic to give states new powers to determine who could serve as president.

The Colorado Republican Party had requested that the Supreme Court issue its ruling before Tuesday's primaries.

Jena Griswold, Colorado's secretary of state, expressed disappointment with the decision stripping states of the power to enforce the disqualification clause, writing on social media: Colorado should be able to exclude insurrections that violate the disqualification clause from our ballot. oath.

Monday's ruling was widely expected after Republican and Democratic justices expressed concerns about whether each state had the power to decide the presidential election during the court's two-hour hearing last month.

The Supreme Court's decision came five days after it agreed to rule on Mr. Trump's request for immunity from prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Urging the court to rule again in his favor, Mr. Trump said Monday: The president must have immunity or he won't be able to function, it will be ceremonial.

A president should be free, clear and frankly celebrated for doing a good job, without being indicted four times or sued civilly and without demanding to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for something that was absolutely perfect.

The court, which has a Republican majority of 6 votes to 3, acted more quickly to resolve the question of disqualification from the vote, for the benefit of Mr. Trump, than to resolve the question of immunity. Delays in resolving the immunity issue could help the former president by delaying his criminal trial.

