Supreme Court ruling keeps Trump on Illinois voter rolls





The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning Monday of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling excluding former President Donald Trump from the ballot puts a similar Illinois ruling in deep legal freeze.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter relied heavily on that Colorado ruling in agreeing Wednesday that Trump should be removed from the Illinois ballot.

Today, the very decision she clung to has been overturned by the Supreme Court, and Trump has been reinstated to vote.

The highly anticipated unanimous ruling from the nation's high court appears to end efforts by a group of five Illinois electors and a national voting rights organization to scuttle Trump's candidacy based on his efforts to unseat the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Congress is responsible for applying the 14th Amendment to candidates for federal office, not states like Colorado or Illinois.

Last week, Porter made Illinois the third state to block Trump's access to the ballot based on a provision of the 14th Amendment barring people engaged in an insurrection from subsequently seeking public office.

The group that challenged Trump in Illinois reacted angrily to the court's decision, which it called a mockery.

The move is shameful, said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech For People, which co-led the Illinois challenge. The Supreme Court couldn't exonerate Trump because the evidence of his guilt was overwhelming, so the justices instead neutralized our Constitution's built-in defense against insurrectionists and said the facts didn't matter.

Another lawyer involved in the case called the decision alarming.

The Supreme Court has ruled on constitutional procedure, but its decision does not address or dismiss the clear facts: Donald Trump supported and incited the January 6 attack on the Capitol. He shouldn't be president, said Caryn Lederer of the law firm Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, who also participated in the Illinois challenge. This should ring a wake-up call to voters. Donald Trump tried to overthrow our democracy. He can't direct it.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, a top surrogate for President Biden's re-election campaign, said a Supreme Court ruling in favor of Trump should not be interpreted as a political loss for Democrats.

We want it on the ballot, frankly, because it hurts Republicans across the United States, but especially in Illinois, Pritzker said Sunday on MSNBC.

Porter made clear last week that any Supreme Court decision inconsistent with his own ordering Trump to remove the Illinois ballot would keep his decision in abeyance.

However, his order never came into effect. She also agreed to keep things on hold while Trump's lawyers appealed. So there was no change at the polls in Illinois.

Still, lawyers for the five electors who opposed Trump's candidacy insisted that the Supreme Court's decision, whatever its outcome, would not render their case irrelevant.

They insisted there were still disputes over the Illinois law that would keep it alive, perhaps until it reached the Illinois Supreme Court.

For now, the case is in the hands of the First District Court of Appeal.

Porter found last week that Trump failed to qualify for the presidency under the 14th Amendment based on his involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The 14th Amendment prohibits any office, civil or military, in the United States of any person who has ever taken an oath as an officer of the United States to support the Constitution, but then engages in insurrection or rebellion.

Trump's lawyers argued before the Supreme Court that the amendment did not apply because the president was not an officer of the United States under the Constitution and because he had not engaged in nothing that could be described as an insurrection.

Jon Seidel covers federal courts for the Chicago Sun-Times and Dave McKinney covers Illinois politics for WBEZ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbez.org/stories/supreme-courts-ruling-keeps-trump-on-illinois-ballot/13e56191-9531-4ea1-b446-2a752c4ad2a2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos