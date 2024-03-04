'It's a really big job': Sadiq Khan's 'night czar', who provides 120,000 nights a year, insists it's worth it despite backlash on public-funded trips town halls in Australia, Italy and Spain as she presided over London's declining nightlife

Amy Lam, Sadiq Khan's controversial nighttime czar, has claimed she is worth her huge $120,000-a-year salary because it's a “really big job”.

The globe-trotting “night tsar” tried to defend her.traditional lifestyle which includes luxury travel in Australia,Italy And Spain all in London's nightlife continues to flounder.

The new questions come after City Hall insisted last week that travel was essential to “share best practices, learn from other cities and build partnerships.”

But industry experts and the Conservative Party are questioning whether it offers value for money as surprising figures show the capital lags behind cities like Liverpool and Birmingham.

In the interview with the BBC in London, Ms Lam, charged with rejuvenating the city's nightlife culture, blamed former London Mayor Boris Johnson for the ailing nighttime economy, which has not managed to bounce back after the pandemic.

The globe-trotting 'night tsar' has tried to defend her jet-setting lifestyle which includes luxury trips to Australia, Italy and Spain, while London's nightlife continues to flounder.

Sadiq Khan's controversial night czar Amy Lam claimed she was worth her huge $120,000-a-year salary because it was a 'really big job'

Sadiq Khan is facing constant criticism over his decision to appoint the former comedian to the 120,000-a-year post.

She said: “I have to say we inherited an absolute mess from the previous mayor, we lost a total of 35 per cent of our core music venues, 50 per cent of our nightclubs and a whopping 62 percent of our LGBTQ+. places under the previous mayor.

“So we had to fix this mess and the mayor and I focused on stemming these closures and helping venues not only survive, but thrive.”

Ms Lam, who is also a DJ on BBC Radio 6, said she was appointed in 2016 “to help London thrive as a 24-hour city”.

She continued: “This means I am able to work with all 32 local authorities to help plan our evening better.

“One solution is to plan better. This week for example, Camden Council adopted its nighttime strategy, which was a really exciting moment.

The “night tsar” claimed that attendance, spending and the feeling of security had increased.

“I am also very proud – especially this weekend, we are all thinking of Sarah Everard, her family and her friends – of the work that the Mayor and I have done around women's safety with our Women's Safety Charter 2100 organizations and companies around the world. Capitals are committed to making our city safer at night for girls.

During the interview, Ms Lam blamed former London Mayor Boris Johnson for the struggling night-time economy.

New figures reveal London's night-time economy has been overtaken by that of Liverpool and Birmingham.

Ms Lam, who is also a DJ on BBC Radio 6, said she was appointed in 2016 to help London's nightlife thrive.

During the interview, the former comedian criticized the former mayor, Boris Johnson, who was in power more than eight years ago.

“This includes everything from 24-hour gyms and nightclubs to the seven Premier League football clubs operating in London.” she says.

Claims that women's safety would be improved at night in the capital contradict recent revelations from high-profile stars.

Broadcaster Kate McCann recently revealed her experience of being drugged in a central London bar on her Sunday morning politics show.

But Ms Lam insisted that while she was unable to enforce any policies, she believed her role made a difference.

“I think it’s important to have really good relationships with the boroughs so that our powers really depend on working in partnership and that’s the most powerful thing we have here in London.” she says.

“We have a team of just four people and a fairly small budget in the Culture and Creative Industries team. But most importantly, we are doing way too much with the money we have. The Assembly is able to control me and we therefore operate with complete transparency.

Asked about her annual salary of 117,000 euros, Ms Lam said: “It's a very big job.

The 'Night Czar' traveled to Sydney, Bologna and Madrid in the space of 12 months between 2022 and 2023 to network with industry leaders.

Michael Knill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), questioned whether Ms Lam was “virtue signaling” and asked whether she would bring “tangible change”.

“We are a city of 9 1/2 million people. I can highlight the successes. All of this will change the way London works at night. We are truly a 24-hour city.

“We have 1.3 million people working nights in London doing very important jobs, like working for the NHS, driving our buses, stacking our shelves so we can live our lives during the day.” I think it's important that we recognize that.

But many have criticized Sadiq Khan's decision to fund the American-born DJ position after figures from Square-Up, a company which processes payments for businesses, said that in terms of the number of transactions, Liverpool and Birmingham have now overtaken London.

A survey has found that 1,165 sites have closed in London since the pandemic, and the head of an industry body says that while all British cities are facing problems, Ms Lam must answer for London's poor performance.

Michael Knill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), told The Times he believed that while the “night tsar” was expected to oversee London's 32 boroughs – a far more important task than others in his position elsewhere – there are still questions that need to be answered.

He said: “There is a big difference between signaling, virtue signaling and driving tangible change. We see a lot of ads but not a lot of results.

He said that “the industry feels there hasn't been a strong enough voice for us” and that while valuable initiatives have been taken such as the Women's Night Safety Charter, more is needed.

However, most of Ms Lam's overseas trips – which saw her travel to Sydney, Bologna and Madrid in the space of 12 months in 2022 and 2023 – were not paid for by the taxpayer but were was financed by private donations.

But there were costs to the taxpayer. According to her expenses, for a trip to Berlin, she claimed flights and accommodation.