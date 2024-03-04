AMLO flirts with Xi Jinping, but denies joining BRICS | Footnote

AMLO and Xi Jinping met for the first time in November 2023. Credit: El Financiero.

After the official account of X of BRICS announced the entry into the trading bloc, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (SRE) He claimed the information was false. However, he stressed that he is following developments in space with interest.

In this context, Footnote analyzes the evolution of the Sino-Mexican bond in light of the geostrategic position of Mexico as a neighbor of the North American giant, the political project which expresses Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the evolution of the international crisis.

Beijing-Mexico DF: a rapid approach, but without pause

The rumor circulated on social networks and in the media days after new Chinese investments in the Latin American nation were revealed to circumvent the high tariff policy that UNITED STATES go deep against Beijing. However, the last and only bilateral meeting they held Andrés Manuel López Obrador Yes Xi Jinping It was November 16, 2023 on the occasion of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC).

At that time, AMLO recognized his counterpart for high levels of coordination in the health field during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19[feminine and warned of the risks of illicit trafficking of chemical precursors from Asia.

There The People's Republic of China represents, after the North American giant, Mexico's second trading partner in the world and the first globally. Asia Pacific. From January 1999 to December 2022, the Latin American nation received more than $2 billion in foreign direct investment from China. The SRE, however, rejected this rumor, specifying that it was unfounded. He also explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not requested entry into the BRICS group and stressed that he is following the development of the bloc with interest due to the economic weight of the nations that compose it and the bilateral exchanges that our country maintains. with its members.

To avoid high American customs duties on Chinese products, Beijing sends them through Mexico. Credit: Metalwork.

The Chinese platform to avoid customs duties

At the start of 2023, Mexico became the United States' largest trading partner, with two-way trade totaling $263 billion in the first four months of last year. The Mexican emergency cannot be explained outside of the trade policy that Washington has rethought towards Beijing since 2018.

In 2014, China surpassed Canada as a lead partner, but four years later it imposed high tariffs on its products and the dynamic was further altered by the supply chain disruptions that followed during the pandemic. During the first four months of 2023, trade between Mexico and the United States represented 15.4% of all goods exported and imported by the North American giant, ahead of the joint participation with Canada and followed by the China. Trade in manufactured products is the item that has seen the largest increase, which explains the growing profits of Mexican companies.

Despite this, this link was reinforced, in part, by a boomerang effect. In other words, due to the low competitiveness of Chinese products due to US tariff policy, China has chosen to send its goods to Mexico, triangulating its operations.

In the first nine months of 2023, China sent 881,000 containers, an increase of more than 25% compared to 2022. A clear example is the attempt to SEVthe Chinese car manufacturer will build a battery factory for electric cars in the Mexican city of Durangoa strategy he plans to employ JAC In the state of Hidalgo. Cars that the United States imports from Mexico face a 2.5% tax, but the rate increases to 25% if they come from China, making the profit gap again for the Asian giant.

So far from God, so close to America

The sentence corresponds to Porfirio Dazwho governed Mexico several times between the end of the 19th century and the prelude to the mexican revolution which occurred in the second decade of the last century. The geostrategic position of the Latin American nation sharing a border with the United States generates a level of dependence at different levels, such as commercial but also security, a source of common conflicts.

This situation expresses how, regardless of the different political cycles that have occurred since its independence, Mexico has tried to maintain a fluid relationship with the North American power, which has subordinated it to its own interests given its gravitation at the international level.

In August last year, President López Obrador affirmed that his government's interest lies in strengthening the treaty with the United States and Canada, consolidating us as a region in terms of labor , investments, science and technology and economic complementarity. That's the first thing, he stressed when asked about Mexico's possible entry into the BRICS bloc as the elections approach. XV Summit during which the applications of six new members were admitted.

According to the Mexican Foreign Ministry's clear interest in the economic bloc, the German-Finnish businessman and activist, Kim Dotcomsaid it would be interesting to see what the US government would do. Indeed, the alliance composed of Russia and China, two of the countries that state department described as strategic challenges, could provide military support to Mexico, a situation analogous to that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (I WILL TAKE) imposed on Moscow in Ukraine. Would the United States participate in an unprovoked invasion? Dotcom ventured into the rumor.

Although their security rhetoric was confrontational, Trump and AMLO had a dynamic political bond. Credit: BBC.

AMLO: a national project

When López Obrador became president on January 1, 2018, various analysts and power players assumed that he would promote a government that would be confrontational with the United States. However, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) adopted from its beginnings a link not only formal, but dynamic with its northern neighbor, both with the administration of the Republic Donald Trump as with the democrat Joe Biden Currently. The strategic association between Mexico and Washington appears to be a structural policy of the Mexican state that transcends political-ideological boundaries, especially after a long neoliberal cycle.

Agreements such as T-MECa free trade agreement between the three countries of North America which promote exchanges but have been called into question by the parties. However, in his integrationist stance with the United States and Canada, AMLO has attempted a geopolitics of rapprochement with middle-income countries and emerging powers of the South America, Middle East and the Asia Pacific. In March 2023, the Chancellor Marcelo Ébrard He stressed that Mexico shares the vision and values ​​of BRICS and hopes to deepen this cooperation in areas such as medicine and trade.

Recognizing that possible entry into the economic bloc would represent a strategic association with a space that promotes the dedollarization of trade and finance at the international level, the AMLO government is internally debating the profile of its foreign policy. On the one hand, the inevitable articulation and deep dependence on the world's greatest power. On the other hand, the association with a multipolar scheme is in clear ascendancy with the capacity to discuss the system of global governance and this continues to expand its spaces for planning and cooperation at the international level.