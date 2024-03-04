Meta-ruling on Australian media potentially hampers Jokowi's publishing rights plan





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The decision to Meta Stopping paying Australian news publishers for Facebook content could potentially hamper President Joko Widodo's or Jokowi's plan to support Indonesian media. Meta Platforms' move sparked a new battle with Canberra, which had led the world with a law forcing internet giants to enter into licensing deals. News publishers and governments like Australia have argued that Facebook and Google unfairly benefit in terms of advertising revenue when links to news articles appear on their platforms. Meta has reduced its promotion of news and political content to drive traffic and says news links now make up only a fraction of user feeds. President Jokowi signed the Presidential Regulation on Publishers' Rights last month requiring digital platforms to pay media outlets that provide them with content. “After several rounds of consultations with the government, we understand that Meta will not be required to pay for news content that publishers voluntarily post on our platforms,” said Rafael Frankel, Meta’s public policy director for South East Asia. The law states that digital platforms and news publishers must enter into partnerships that could take the form of paid licenses, revenue sharing or data sharing, but there is still much uncertainty about how these new agreements will work. In practice. Governments around the world have long been concerned about what they see as an imbalance of power between digital platforms and publishers of news and other content. Meta will remove a tab on Facebook that promotes news in Australia and the United States, it said in a statement, adding that it removed the news tab last year in the United Kingdom, in France and Germany. As a result, “we will not enter into new commercial agreements for traditional news content in these countries or offer new Facebook products specifically for news publishers,” the statement added. The decision pits Meta against the Australian government and its 2021 law. “The idea that one company can profit from the investments of others, not just in capital but also in human resources, in journalism, is unfair,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. “It’s not the Australian way,” he added. REUTERS | YUDONO YANUAR Editors Choice: OJK will tap Meta and Google to help fight illegal online lending Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

