Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado ballot, rejects 14th Amendment proposal

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on Colorado's ballot, a decision that follows months of debate over whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination violated the insurrection clause included in the 14th Amendment.

The opinion constitutes a massive victory for Trump, eliminating one of the many legal threats that have plagued and animated his campaign against President Joe Biden. Although the ruling has no impact on the four ongoing criminal cases Trump faces, including the federal election subversion case which covers some of the same conduct surrounding January 6, 2021.

The court was unanimous in the idea that Trump could not be unilaterally excluded from the vote.

But the justices were divided on the magnitude of the decision. A 5-4 majority said no state could keep a federal candidate off a ballot, but four justices said the court should have limited its opinion.

A majority of five justices, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that states cannot remove any federal official, especially the president, from the ballot without Congress does not first adopt a law.

We conclude that states may disqualify individuals holding or attempting to hold public office. But states have no authority under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency, the opinion said.

Nothing in the Constitution delegates to states the authority to enforce Section 3 against federal office holders and nominees, the majority added.

GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!! Trump wrote on social media.

Four of the justices disagreed on the scope of the decision.

With its opinion, the majority closes the door to other potential means of enforcing federal law, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in a concurring opinion. We cannot rally behind an opinion that unnecessarily decides important and difficult questions.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing alone in a concurring opinion, said the case does not require us to address the complex question of whether federal law is the exclusive vehicle through which Section 3 can be enforced.

The five conservatives went further than the other four were willing to go, said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas Law School.

First, the unsigned majority opinion holds that states cannot enforce Section 3 against any candidate for federal office, not just against presidential candidates. Second, it also requires Congress to pass affirmative legislation to enforce Section 3, eliminating other means by which the federal government could enforce this provision, such as refusing to count electoral votes in favor of a candidate which violates Rule 3. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, Barrett, and Jackson did not say they would have answered these questions differently; they just wouldn't have responded to it at all.

The Supreme Court opinion does not directly address whether Trump's actions on Jan. 6 qualified as an insurrection, sidestepping a question that Colorado courts had been grappling with.

The unsigned opinion notes that Colorado's lower courts held that Trump's remarks before the attack on the U.S. Capitol qualified as participation in an insurrection under the Constitution. But the unsigned opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States did not reverse this judgment.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the liberal group that filed the lawsuit on behalf of Republican voters, criticized the Supreme Court's decision but also said it was in no way a victory for Trump because he refused to address Colorado's insurrectionist language.

The Supreme Court had an opportunity in this case to exonerate Trump, and it chose not to do so. Every court or decision-making body that has looked at the issue thoroughly has determined that January 6 was an insurrection and that Donald Trump incited it. This remains true today, the group said.

Colorado Secretary of State JenaGriswold also opposed the decision.

“I am disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to apply Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to federal nominees,” Griswold said in a social media post. Colorado should be able to exclude insurrections that violate the oath from our ballot.

The ruling, which marked the first time the high court weighed Trump's actions on Jan. 6, came a day before Super Tuesday, when 16 states and territories, including Colorado, will hold nominating contests.

Using the 14th Amendment to derail Trump's candidacy was always considered a long-shot legal endeavor, but gained significant momentum with a victory before Colorado's highest court in December, en route to the state Supreme Court -United. Since that decision, Trump has also been barred from running in Maine and Illinois.

Courts and legal groups had been debating for months the meaning of the post-Civil War provision at the center of the case, a text that bars certain officials who took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection to resume their functions. The key provision, known as Article 3, was originally intended to prevent former Confederates from regaining power.

But there was considerable uncertainty about what this ban meant and how it should be enforced. Several conservative and liberal justices raised fundamental questions during the February 8 debates over Colorado's fairness, effectively answering those questions for the rest of the country.

Trump has ridiculed the 14th Amendment lawsuits that have cropped up across the country and regularly complains that they are an unconstitutional affront pursued by Democrats who want to remove him from the ballot rather than compete with him in November. His lawyers argued that it would be un-American to deprive voters of the opportunity to decide whether Trump should return to the White House.

Similar 14th Amendment challenges against Trump were all dismissed on procedural grounds in Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts and Oregon. But in Colorado, a series of rulings by state courts led Trump to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in January.

A liberal-leaning watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed a lawsuit against Colorado in September on behalf of six Republican and independent voters, led by Norma Anderson, 91, a pioneering former Republican lawmaker. State. They sued Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and asked a judge to force her to remove Trump's name from the state's GOP primary ballot.

A Colorado district judge presided over a weeklong trial before concluding in November that even if Trump had engaged in insurrection, he must remain on the ballot because the ban did not apply to presidents . The Colorado Supreme Court, by a 4-3 vote, upheld the findings about Trump's role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but said the ban actually applied to presidents.

Only three states had removed Trump from the ballot due to the insurrection ban.

Besides Colorado, Maine's top election official reached a similar conclusion and determined that Trump was constitutionally barred from office. Trump appealed and a state court stayed the proceedings while the Supreme Court addressed the Colorado case.

An Illinois judge also excluded Trump from the ballot in that state on the same grounds on January 6, although implementation of that ruling has been put on hold pending possible appeals.

It appeared during the Supreme Court arguments that Trump would win. Court conservatives most likely to be skeptical of the former president, like Roberts and Kavanaugh, fired relatively friendly questions at Trump lawyer Jonathan Mitchell. When the lawyer representing the voters stood up, the questions became much more pointed and insistent.

And it wasn't just conservatives who seemed to be on the attack: Justices Kagan, appointed by President Barack Obama, and Jackson, a Biden pick, also focused on some of the arguments Trump made in his memories.

The question that needs to be asked is why a single state should decide who will be president of the United States, Kagan urged Jason Murray, who represented the challengers. Why should a single state have the ability to make this decision not only for its own citizens but for the rest of the nation?

This story has been updated with additional developments.

