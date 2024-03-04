Mama Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee claims PM Narendra Modi misrepresented facts on central funds in Bengal





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissed allegations of misuse of central funds made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying funding to the state had been stopped by the Centre, while demanding apologies to the public for this “misleading” remark. She countered Modi's claim made during his recent trip to Bengal regarding allocation of Rs 47,000 crore to the state for a housing programme, stating that between financial years 2014-15 and 2021-22, the Center had provided only Rs 29,834 crore, while the state government had contributed Rs 20,000 crore. “Our Prime Minister said he had given Rs 47,000 crore to Bengal and alleged that we had 'consumed' it all instead of providing services. I am clarifying the calculations now. If anyone has any doubts about the calculations, challenge them. There are some of the schemes for which the Center provides funds to the state, using the money they collect from us through taxes. From 2014-15 to 2021-22, they (the Centre) have given us Rs 29,834 crore,” she said while addressing a government distribution programme. here. The chief minister said the Centre, under the Awas Yojana scheme, had given Rs 29,834 crore while the state government had contributed Rs 20,000 crore. “From 2021-22 to 2023-24, they have not released a single cent. Furthermore, they alleged that the money they donated was “consumed” by us and no houses were built. A total of 43 lakh houses were constructed using these funds. They should apologize for their lies,” she said. Modi, while addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Saturday, slammed the TMC government on the issue of corruption and said Bengal's ruling party had achieved “mastery” of the transformation of schemes into scams. Continuing her tirade against the Center for stopping funds under 100 days of work in the state, Banerjee said, “The BJP has stopped funds for the state.” “Now we will give work and money. You will get the same amount of money as you used to get for 100 days of work. Only the name of the program is Karma Shree. It will work for 50 days. Job card them incumbents will find work,” Banerjee said. The West Bengal government on Monday started payment of dues to around 30 lakh MGNREGA workers, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, pending since March 2022. The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Center has been a focal point of the state's political discourse over the past year. She further criticized the central government for cutting funds for the ICDS scheme and assured that the state government would continue to provide financial assistance to Asha workers. Banerjee mentioned that the state would continue with the Ghatal master plan as the Center had failed to provide assistance in the last 12 years. The Ghatal master plan aims to protect the flood-prone district from large-scale destruction due to floods. “Elections come and go, but we will stay, not the babus of Delhi,” she said. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

