Indef economist Abra Alattov loudly asserts that the president is not responsible for the high price of rice and considers Jokowi's statement inappropriate

JAKARTA – Indef economist Abra Alattov is sad about President Joko Widodo's attitude towards the high price of rice sold in the community. Abra assessed that Jokowi seemed to have distanced himself from the burden borne by the people amid the high price of rice.

Abra first commented on the politics that have been entertaining recently. One of them is the distribution of social assistance (bansos) which is considered as a campaign tool for one of the candidate pairs.

“Even welfare has jokes, don't let our country be able to perpetuate this authoritarian and publishing government, this is how people, human resources and welfare do not increase,” said Abra during a debate and national emergency consolidation event “Rusaknya”. Tata Kelola Negara' broadcast on the official PMII YouTube account, Monday March 4.

The indicators, continued Abra, in 2024, President Jokowi aimed to reduce poverty to 6-7.5 percent. But the fact is that until last year, the poverty rate was still 9.3 percent.

“Second, unemployment. The goal is to reduce by 3.5 to 4.3 percent, but the figure is still 5.2 percent, with still around 8 million unemployed, or 20 percent of the generation Z aged 15 to 24. This means that if for example the government solves social problems, especially among young people who still have a high sense of idealism and criticism, it will become a bomb delay,” Abra explained.

Abra said the public is now witnessing how the elite are so vulgar in distributing state power and facilities for the benefit of the family. This, he said, would be dangerous.

“Collutative policies are reflected in the increase in prices, for example rice prices, up 18 percent. This is the highest increase since the new order era. IDR 18,000 per kilo,” he said.

Abra then felt saddened by President Jokowi's response to the soaring rice prices. According to him, the head of state must not be indifferent to the well-being of the price of this basic product.

“Unfortunately, we heard this morning that the president said he wanted to distance himself from the burden borne by society. It is very inappropriate that this statement comes from the head of state,” Abra stressed.

“Supposedly, no matter how intense the public's questions are, yes, they must be answered and ensure the peace of the community, not even avoiding it. Now we are even more worried, let's not let the government be incapable to stabilize rice prices or other basic needs,” he added.

Abra also spoke of Jokowi's commitment to food self-sufficiency, but instead joined in the demand for imports. Where last year, we imported 3 million tonnes of rice and this figure was increased this year to 3.4 million tonnes.

“This is an important import, I am surprised that the price of rice is not falling. Again, the reason is due to the Elnino, the restrictions on imports from other countries, the long rainy season. But I don't think the social “The aid program was carried out in January before the elections were very visible,” he concluded.

This morning, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that rice prices have fallen. The public is welcome to check directly at the rice wholesale market in Cipinang, Jakarta and Johar, Karawang, West Java.

This was stated by Jokowi when asked about the high price of rice in the market. He said people could flock to both markets.

“I just asked you, please flock to Cipinang Main Rice Market as well as Johar Market Rice Market, Karawang. Seen on the ground, it has gone down,” Jokowi told reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Monday, March 1. 4.

Jokowi agrees that prices in the two markets cannot serve as a benchmark. However, he invited the public to find out directly on site.

“Indeed, it cannot represent the prices throughout the country, in several provinces. Try to check everything, check directly. Don't ask me even if I know it, every day the price goes up and down, I know it” , said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

“Don’t keep asking me questions. Check the ground yourself, flock there,” Jokowi concluded.

