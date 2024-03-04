Politics
Indef economist Abra Alattov loudly asserts that the president is not responsible for the high price of rice and considers Jokowi's statement inappropriate
JAKARTA – Indef economist Abra Alattov is sad about President Joko Widodo's attitude towards the high price of rice sold in the community. Abra assessed that Jokowi seemed to have distanced himself from the burden borne by the people amid the high price of rice.
Abra first commented on the politics that have been entertaining recently. One of them is the distribution of social assistance (bansos) which is considered as a campaign tool for one of the candidate pairs.
“Even welfare has jokes, don't let our country be able to perpetuate this authoritarian and publishing government, this is how people, human resources and welfare do not increase,” said Abra during a debate and national emergency consolidation event “Rusaknya”. Tata Kelola Negara' broadcast on the official PMII YouTube account, Monday March 4.
The indicators, continued Abra, in 2024, President Jokowi aimed to reduce poverty to 6-7.5 percent. But the fact is that until last year, the poverty rate was still 9.3 percent.
“Second, unemployment. The goal is to reduce by 3.5 to 4.3 percent, but the figure is still 5.2 percent, with still around 8 million unemployed, or 20 percent of the generation Z aged 15 to 24. This means that if for example the government solves social problems, especially among young people who still have a high sense of idealism and criticism, it will become a bomb delay,” Abra explained.
Abra said the public is now witnessing how the elite are so vulgar in distributing state power and facilities for the benefit of the family. This, he said, would be dangerous.
“Collutative policies are reflected in the increase in prices, for example rice prices, up 18 percent. This is the highest increase since the new order era. IDR 18,000 per kilo,” he said.
Abra then felt saddened by President Jokowi's response to the soaring rice prices. According to him, the head of state must not be indifferent to the well-being of the price of this basic product.
“Unfortunately, we heard this morning that the president said he wanted to distance himself from the burden borne by society. It is very inappropriate that this statement comes from the head of state,” Abra stressed.
“Supposedly, no matter how intense the public's questions are, yes, they must be answered and ensure the peace of the community, not even avoiding it. Now we are even more worried, let's not let the government be incapable to stabilize rice prices or other basic needs,” he added.
Abra also spoke of Jokowi's commitment to food self-sufficiency, but instead joined in the demand for imports. Where last year, we imported 3 million tonnes of rice and this figure was increased this year to 3.4 million tonnes.
“This is an important import, I am surprised that the price of rice is not falling. Again, the reason is due to the Elnino, the restrictions on imports from other countries, the long rainy season. But I don't think the social “The aid program was carried out in January before the elections were very visible,” he concluded.
This morning, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that rice prices have fallen. The public is welcome to check directly at the rice wholesale market in Cipinang, Jakarta and Johar, Karawang, West Java.
This was stated by Jokowi when asked about the high price of rice in the market. He said people could flock to both markets.
“I just asked you, please flock to Cipinang Main Rice Market as well as Johar Market Rice Market, Karawang. Seen on the ground, it has gone down,” Jokowi told reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Monday, March 1. 4.
Jokowi agrees that prices in the two markets cannot serve as a benchmark. However, he invited the public to find out directly on site.
“Indeed, it cannot represent the prices throughout the country, in several provinces. Try to check everything, check directly. Don't ask me even if I know it, every day the price goes up and down, I know it” , said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.
“Don’t keep asking me questions. Check the ground yourself, flock there,” Jokowi concluded.
English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/en/news/362319
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Supreme Court has ruled on Trump's eligibility to vote. Here is the full text of the notice.
- Indef economist Abra Alattov loudly asserts that the president is not responsible for the high price of rice and considers Jokowi's statement inappropriate
- The United States will sell its entire Northeast gasoline reserves
- Sikandar Raza: the Pakistani-born cricketer who rules Zimbabwean hearts | Cricket
- Provisional liquidator appointed for Dublin Vinyl
- Erdoan, Abbas to discuss aid delivery to Gaza during Palestinian leader's visit to Turkey
- Mark Dodson, video game voice actor, dies at 64
- Stock market today: Wall Street down slightly at the start of a busy week
- Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu will permanently drop the lawsuit and pay $2.4 million in settlement
- 1 million cases so far in 2024 : Goats and Soda : NPR
- UTSA professors get funding to work with artificial intelligence to improve disaster recovery | UTSA Today | UTSA
- Mama Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee claims PM Narendra Modi misrepresented facts on central funds in Bengal