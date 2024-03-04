Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates NTPC projects for sustainable development





Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation for a series of NTPC projects on March 4, 2024, signaling a significant step towards sustainable development and economic growth. The honorable Prime Minister will dedicate Unit No. 2 (800 MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage I) of NTPC, located in Peddapalli district of Telangana. With an investment of Rs 8,007 Crore, this project uses ultra-supercritical technology, ensuring optimum power generation efficiency while significantly reducing CO2 emissions. The commissioning of this project will not only improve electricity supply in Telangana but also ensure 24×7 availability of affordable and high-quality electricity across the country. Besides, Honble PM will also dedicate Unit 2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Thermal Superpower Project (3×600 MW), located in Jharkhand. With an investment of Rs 4,609 Crore, the project proudly stands as the first supercritical thermal power project in India equipped with air-cooled condenser technology, significantly minimizing water consumption. On this occasion, Honble PM will lay the foundation of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power, Stage-III (2X800 MW) project. Developed in Sonebhadra, UP with a total investment of Rs 17,000 Crore, the project will showcase India's progress in environmental sustainability and technological innovation. Additionally, Honble PM will dedicate a fly ash based lightweight aggregates plant, established at Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with an investment of Rs 51 Crore. Through pelletizing and sintering technology, the plant mixes fly ash with coal and additives to produce aggregates, thereby promoting bulk fly ash utilization, natural resource conservation and environmental protection. The honorable Prime Minister will also dedicate STP water for the green hydrogen plant established at NTPC NETRA Campus, Greater Noida with an investment of Rs 10 Crore. Green hydrogen produced from STP water will help reduce energy consumption. Furthermore, the honorable Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the 4G Ethanol Combustion CO2 Plant located at Lara Super Thermal Power Plant in Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 294 Crore, this innovative plant will extract CO2 from waste flue gas to synthesize 4G ethanol, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and progressing towards a sustainable aviation fuel. The foundation stone of the seawater plant for a green hydrogen plant will also be laid by the honorable Prime Minister. Located at NTPC Simhadri with an investment of Rs 30 Crore, the project aims to produce green hydrogen from sea water, thereby saving energy in the process. The honorable Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the fly ash-based FALG Aggregates Plant established at Korba Super Thermal Power Station, Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 22 Crore, the project will demonstrate the conversion of fly ash into coarse aggregates of value added construction materials, thereby strengthening the commitment towards environmental protection. These NTPC projects will not only leverage India's power infrastructure but also contribute significantly to job creation, community development and environmental conservation. With a total investment of Rs 30,023 Crore, these projects will symbolize a significant milestone in India's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://smestreet.in/sectors/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurates-ntpc-projects-for-sustainable-development-4209451 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos