



The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that Donald Trump can remain on the ballot for Colorado's 2024 election, giving the leading Republican presidential candidate a key victory a day before this Western State and 14 others don't vote in the party's primary elections on Super Tuesday.

The ruling overturned a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state ballot because of his role in fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. United States, which some Trump critics say violates the US constitutional provision. prohibit insurgents from holding public office.

After Trump told his supporters to fight like hell at a rally near the White House, hundreds of them went on a rampage through the Capitol, ransacking some congressional offices and brawling with police as that they were trying to stop Congress from certifying that he had lost his 2020 re-election bid. Democrat Joe Biden.

But the Supreme Court's nine justices, in an unsigned 13-page opinion, said the Constitution does not allow a single state to disqualify a presidential candidate from national office.

The Court declared that only Congress was vested with such power, not any of the 50 individual states. The court warned that chaos could arise if a candidate for national office could be declared ineligible in some states, but not in others, based on the same behavior.

Nothing in the Constitution requires that we face such chaos at any time or at different times, up to and perhaps beyond the inauguration of a new president, the court said. The next US presidential inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.

GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!! Trump wrote on social media.

FILE – Then-President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 20, 2020.

While the court was unanimous on the idea that Trump could not be unilaterally excluded from the ballot, the justices were divided on the scope of the decision. A 5-4 majority said no state could exclude a federal candidate from a ballot, but four justices said the court should have limited its opinion.

Three liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, said the five-judge majority opinion closes the door to other potential ways for the federal government to enforce provisions of the Constitution's 14th Amendment against exercised insurgents.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing alone in a concurring opinion, said the case does not require us to address the complex question of whether federal law is the exclusive vehicle through which the constitutional provision can be enforced.

Monday's ruling is the first of at least three election-related cases the high court is deciding that are directly related to Trump's political and legal fortunes in 2024, as he heads toward a likely rematch with Biden in November elections.

Trump faces an unprecedented four criminal cases comprising 91 counts. In one in Washington, he is accused of illegally plotting to overturn his 2020 defeat.

Trump says he is immune from prosecution in the case because he says the steps he took to overturn the election result were part of his presidential duties in late 2020 and early 2021 before he left office.

A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court unanimously ruled that he was not immune from prosecution now that he was no longer in office. He appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which has scheduled hearings in the case for the end of April. In the meantime, proceedings in this case are suspended.

After Monday's vote went in his favor, Trump implored the high court to also rule in his favor on the immunity issue.

Presidents should have full immunity, he told reporters. We must allow them to do their job. If they are not allowed to do their job, it is not what the founders intended, and perhaps more importantly, it will be terrible for our country.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday and was postponed indefinitely.

In another case, the Supreme Court agreed to review the validity of a law used to charge hundreds of people in connection with the January 6 riots three years ago, also a key part of the act electoral indictment against Trump in Washington.

Trump is the first former US president ever charged with a crime. His first trial is scheduled to begin in three weeks in a New York state court, where he faces charges in another election interference case.

He is accused of trying to hide a secret $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just before her successful 2016 campaign to keep her from speaking out about her claim that she had a dating date. a night with Trump a decade earlier.

He has denied the affair and the 91 charges against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-wins-colorado-ballot-disqualification-case-at-us-supreme-court-/7512933.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

