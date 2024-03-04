Irish flags flown by the far right disrespect our country





Flying the Irish flag at far-right protests shows a lack of respect for our country, according to a former Irish ambassador to the EU and UK. On Hard shoulder Today, Bobby McDonagh said those who wave the Irish flag at such protests are not patriots and are instead making a mockery of the country's values. Mr McDonagh said national flags are used the same way around the world. With Trump in America, the [national] The flag appears at the top of his rallies and people chant USA, USA and yet here is a man who disrespects his country's courts and mocks its values, he said. Likewise, Boris Johnson was a great man for the Union Jack. His love for the UK was so overwhelming that he flouted public health rules and lied to its parliament. Ireland is no exception to this. Lack of respect Mr McDonagh said those most likely to wave the national flag in Ireland are most likely to disrespect it. It is striking to see our flag during far-right demonstrations, during the violent riots in Dublin last November or during anti-immigrant demonstrations,” he said. None of these things have anything to do with loving Ireland, knowing our history or appreciating our values. We too in our country remember the darkest days, not so long ago, when the tricolor was flown by people who refused to recognize our courts, the state, or respect our democracy or its institutions. Mr McDonagh said we were thankfully past the unrest and urged people to be proud of their national flag despite perceived abuse. We cannot allow extremists who abuse our flag to somehow appropriate it,” he said. We should no longer be proud of our flag. I think to stop people from using it in inappropriate circumstances we need to point out that they are not patriots in any way and hope the message gets across. Mr McDonagh said misuse of the Irish flag will always exist, but that doesn't mean we should ignore it. You can listen again here: Main image: Irish flags parade during an anti-immigration demonstration, 5-2-24. Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstalk.com/news/irish-flags-paraded-by-far-right-is-disrespecting-our-country-1648205 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos