Dr. Imran Khan provides a closer look at Teclistamabs weight-based dosing and patient-centered approach





Teclistamab (Tecvayli) is a first-in-class, subcutaneously administered bispecific antibody that is now approved to treat people with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have failed at least 4 lines of previous treatment on a biweekly basis at 1.5 mg/kg. It was initially approved in October 2022. In the second part of our interview, you can see the attached part 1. Imran Khan, MD, PhD, vice president of hematology medical affairs, Johnson & Johnson, discusses how weight-based dosing can help optimize treatment for these patients and why quality of life (QOL) is important for every patient throughout the course of their illness.

Quality of life is extremely important for every patient. We want the patient to have not only time, but also quality time, he emphasizes. We want patients to have quality of life, no matter where they are in their treatment paradigm.

Can you discuss the benefits of weight-based dosing versus overall dosing?

For starters, Tecvayli is the only BCMA approved [B-cell maturation antigen]targeted bispecific with weight-based dosing, as well as a step-up adaptive dosing schedule. The data we have comes from a single-arm study. It is very important to emphasize that it is therefore not appropriate to compare them to other types of diets; we just don't do that with single-arm studies. What we can say, however, is that weight-based dosing is important to help optimize dosing for each patient. And that's really critical. For this individual patient, based on their weight, performing a weight-based dosage first allows for optimization of their dosage. But I will emphasize that whenever we do a single group study, we do not make comparisons with other treatment regimens that may be different in terms of approach.

How does weight-based dosing address potential variations in patient response and tolerance?

The recommended dose is based on a baseline body weight, approximately 1.5 mg/kg. So if you think about it, a typical patient receives 1 vial of maintenance treatment per week or every two weeks. That said, it is expected that the majority of patients, those weighing approximately 109 kg or less, will only need one vial of injection treatment. I can cite the MajesTEC-1 study according to which 89% of patients only needed one vial per injection, which we are also very proud of.

During RRMM, when is it more about quality of life than administering yet another treatment?

I think quality of life is something that is always important, from diagnosis to subsequent relapse or when a patient unfortunately relapses or is refractory to treatment. Quality of life is extremely important for every patient. We want the patient to have not only time, but also quality time. So we want them to not only be in remission from one disease, multiple myeloma, and unfortunately not have a good quality of life. These are the days of chemotherapy, once upon a time, where that was unfortunately the case, but we want patients to have quality of life no matter where they are in their treatment paradigm.

As a first-in-class bispecific, how does the effectiveness of teclistamab compare to other RRMM treatments?

Once again, I repeat: this is an expedited approval. It is based on a single group study, so it is not appropriate to compare it to other treatment options. This is something I wanted to make sure to reiterate. That said, in the MajesTEC-1 clinical trial, Tecvayli provided an overall response rate of nearly 62%, with approximately 57% of these patients achieving a deep response, VGPR [very good partial response] or better, out of 165. Among the responders, as I already mentioned, 63 patients moved to twice-weekly treatment. And as I said before, at the time of the change, almost 86% of them obtained a CR. [complete response] or better, 12.7% achieved the VGPR and 1.6% achieved a PR. These numbers are significant in terms of the depth of response obtained by these patients.

I also think it's just as important, that said, Tecvayli has the longest experience in the market when it comes to doctors. Fortunately, we now have more than 3,600 patients treated in the United States. Why is this relevant? This demonstrates the commitment to addressing unmet needs, which we've been talking about over the last few minutes, for multiple myeloma patients through a portfolio. This is really where we, as an organization, take great pride in this portfolio of best-in-class complementary products. immunotherapies that actually attack the disease in different ways, not just the same way.

It's part of our overall approach when you think about what we're trying to do here. When you take Tecvayli with Talvey [talquetamab], the target is a different target; Carvykti [ciltacabtagene autoleucel]Darzalex [daratumumab]Darzalex Faspro is what we're really looking to do in terms of a comprehensive approach to providing effective treatment regimens for patients across the multiple myeloma continuum, from the time of diagnosis to several lines thereafter, when they unfortunately relapse.

