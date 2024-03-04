Live Updates: Supreme Court sides with Trump in 14th Amendment challenge





Trump rants about upcoming immunity battle following SCOTUS ruling

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has scored a legal victory as U.S. Supreme Court justices will let him appear on this year's ballot as he inches closer to his party's nomination.

Mr. Trump challenged the groundbreaking ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled in December that he should not be eligible to run for the White House again or participate in the state's 16-year primary that will take place tomorrow on Super Tuesday, citing an anti-insurrection clause contained in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Maine and Illinois followed Colorado's lead and the United States' highest court heard oral arguments on the issue on February 8, with the justices strongly signaling their support for Mr. Trump's arguments. In the end, it was a unanimous decision from the judges.

On Truth Social, Mr. Trump celebrated a GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!! before delivering a meandering speech thanking the court and arguing for presidential immunity.

The former president scored three more primary victories over the weekend, but lost the D.C. contest to rival Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to perjury.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1709591447 Former Trump aide says he's not as sharp as he was during the 2016 election

It comes as questions about the mental health of Mr Trump, 77, and President Joe Biden, 81, continue to swirl. Despite this, an almost certain rematch between the two men looms in November.

Mike Bedigan has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 10:30 p.m.

1709590547Biden is too old to be an effective president, poll finds

For Mr. Trump, 21 percent strongly agree that he is too old, 21 percent somewhat agree, 23 percent somewhat disagree and 32 percent strongly disagree.

Gustav Kilander has the details:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 10:15 p.m.

1709589587 Buoyed by Supreme Court victory, Trump issues lengthy grievances over New York fraud case

As interest mounts on the $464 million he owes following the verdict in his New York civil fraud trial, Donald Trump continues to attack the justice system in a lengthy article on Truth Social .

Here's what the former president had to say:

The widespread and sweeping attack on me, my family and my supporters has now reached new, un-American depths at the hands of a deranged New York State judge, doing the bidding of a completely biased and corrupt Letitia James, who ran for office on a GET TRUMP platform, before she even knew anything about me. This action constitutes a refutation of my status as the leading candidate for President of the United States, with a substantial lead over Joe Biden. This is a terrible reminder that radical left Democrats will stop at nothing to try to stop me and the American people from winning the 2024 presidential election. Regardless of party, we cannot let this happening in the United States of America!

Page 2: As my lead in the polls over Joe Biden continues to soar, these corrupt and highly political prosecutors and judges are becoming more desperate and dangerous. We are quickly becoming a communist country and my civil rights have been taken away. The New York State Attorney General appeared before a highly politicized Democratic judge, who refused to allow the case to be taken to the Commercial Division, where it belonged, to simply judge, despite all evidence to the contrary , that I had committed fraud, which is both ridiculous and false. As an example, this Democratic operative valued Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular and valuable property in Palm Beach, Florida, at a value as low as $18 million, when in reality, it could be worth almost 100 times that amount. He hated everything about me on a level I'd never seen before, even beyond the hatred Letitia James displayed…

Page 3: There has been no trial or jury for the alleged wrongdoing of paying off sophisticated Wall Street banks in full, with interest, without default and without victims. These banks were represented by the largest and most sophisticated law firms in the country. All financial statements included comprehensive disclaimers. This is a Democratic political war and witch hunt on a level never seen before. This is an attempt to seriously harm the opposing party, which is by far the political candidate. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before. My civil rights have been violated and an appeals court, whether federal or state, must overturn this horrible un-American decision. If they can do this to me, they can do this to YOU!

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 9:59 p.m.

1709587847Would Trump get Haley's support? Don't count on it…

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday that she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP candidates to support the party's eventual nominee in order to participate in primary debates.

The Republican National Committee had made the pledge a prerequisite for all candidates, and almost all major candidates signed it, except for Donald Trump, the current front-runner, who skipped the debates.

When Haley, Trump's only major challenger for the nomination, was asked on NBC's Meet the Press whether she was obligated to honor that pledge, she replied: No. I think I will make the decision I want to make.

She said the RNC is no longer the same RNC it was at the time of the debates. She also said she had always expressed serious concerns about Trump, for whom she served as UN ambassador.

1709586385Analysis: The Supreme Court has just given carte blanche to insurgents to overthrow democracy

The U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of a landmark Colorado court ruling will keep Donald Trump on the state's presidential election ballot and on the ballot in a handful of other states where he was also disqualified from the presidency under a constitutional clause barring insurrectionists from holding office.

It was a unanimous decision by the judges, 9-0, on the face of it. They agreed that individual states cannot unilaterally remove candidates for federal office from their ballots. But that's about all they need to be on the same page.

Instead, what emerged was a decision by the 5-4 conservative majority that went well beyond that of the liberal minority, saying only Congress can decide whether insurrectionists are disqualified from federal office.

This means that any candidate who attempts to overthrow the government can still be elected to the presidency provided they have the support of the dominant political party in Congress.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 9:06 p.m.

1709586047Haley says Trump should have stopped Capitol riots much sooner

Nikki Haley's balancing act on the issue of January 6 and the 2020 election continued Sunday as she appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and faced questions about Kristin Welker's Capitol attack .

Ms. Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations during Mr. Trump's presidency, walked a careful line between her opposition to Mr. Trump's actions before and during the riot, warning that the former president would have to answer in the courts of his actions. She took no position on whether the former president was guilty of a crime for failing to call the crowd back after rioters began attacking and injuring police on the Capitol grounds, calling only that is debatable and stating that the courts would decide the answer.

I'm not a lawyer, she insisted after explaining: I think he should have said something sooner. I think he should have stopped it when it started.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 9:00 p.m.

1709584247What does the Supreme Court decision mean for Trump?

Ariana Baio explains the importance of today's Supreme Court ruling:

Challenges over former President Donald Trump's election eligibility ended after the Supreme Court ruled that states do not have the power to remove him under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

Pending lawsuits in other states will likely be dismissed because they are now unnecessary.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 8:30 p.m.

1709582447Biden believes Trump won't concede if he loses election

On the eve of Super Tuesday on March 5, a rematch of the 2020 election between the two men is almost certain, after Mr. Trump's dominance of the Republican primaries thus far.

In a rare interview with The New Yorker, Mr. Biden said he believed he was the best person to beat Mr. Trump again in the national election.

Mike Bedigan has the story:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 8:00 p.m.

1709580647ICYMI: Lawyers deliver closing statements in high-stakes Fani Willis hearing

Lawyers for Donald Trump and his co-defendants in a sprawling Georgia election interference case have been accused of relying on salacious rumors, gossip and innuendo to embarrass and harass the prosecutor prosecuting the case against them.

Closing arguments concluded Friday in a series of high-stakes hearings focused on whether Fani Willis should be disqualified from criminally prosecuting the former president and his allies for their plan to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

The move is based on allegations that the Fulton County district attorney benefited financially from a prior relationship with a prosecutor she hired to lead the case against the former president.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 7:30 p.m.

1709578847Full Story: Former Trump Organization CFO to spend five months in prison after pleading guilty to perjury

Weisselberg, 76, arrived at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office early Monday morning, CNN reported, after which he duly surrendered and appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court for processing while wearing a Covid mask and handcuffs.

The defendant was later charged with five counts of first-degree perjury, with the judge accepting the plea deal he made with Manhattan prosecutors, which saw him plead guilty to two of those five counts. charge.

He was then sentenced to five months in prison.

Former Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury

Allen Weisselberg arrived early Monday morning at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office and duly appeared in court for processing, where he was charged with five counts of first-degree perjury.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 4, 2024 7:00 p.m.

