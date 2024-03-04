Security beefed up for Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Odisha





Bhubaneswar: The Odihsa government on Monday beefed up security ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on Tuesday. According to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, the Prime Minister will reach Bhubaneswar airport and visit Chandikhole on Tuesday evening. Security arrangements have been made in accordance with protocol, including special arrangements at the airport. The police station will take charge of access control while the anti-bomb and canine squad will disinfect the area. Although there is no official schedule in Bhubaneswar, a special route connecting Raj Bhawan and Carcade will be laid out as an emergency measure, Panda said. As many as 6 additional DCPs, 10 ACPs, 19 inspectors, 69 other officers and 15 platoons of police force will be pressed into service for the Prime Minister's visit, Panda said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Sangareddy, Telangana. Later, around 3:30 p.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs. 19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Jajpur of Odisha. The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Benapur in Jajpur district. Odisha Director General of Police Arun Sarangi, Jajpur SP and other senior officials reviewed the security arrangements on the ground. A temporary helipad has also been constructed at Benapur. Central Range IG, Ashish Singh said: For Prime Minister Narendra Modis' visit, we held a briefing with over 3,000 police personnel. The area will be under security cover with different vertical officials engaged in different tasks. Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said: After arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Jajpur in another IAF helicopter, lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several projects. Later, he will also address a public meeting.

