Report Mr President Joko Widodo! 78 years of independence of Indonesia, dry season wells dry, people of Namorih village, Pancur Batu district, difficult to install clean water PDAM





Deli Serdang | Patrolnusantara.press – Indonesia has been independent since 78 (seventy-eight years), but unfortunately, in Namorih village, Pancur Batu district, it is believed that the installation of a drinking water network (PDAM ) is still minimal and difficult. The reason is that residents admit that installing or applying for installation of PDAM in Hamlet I of Namorih village is very difficult and would cost tens of millions of rupees just in pipeline and installation fees meters, not to mention the wages of the workforce. A resident of Hamlet I, Namorih Village, Pancur Batu District, Bermarga Sembiring, confirmed that it was difficult to install or offer to install PDAM in his house. I once asked the relevant parties, they reportedly said that the funds amounted to Rp12,000,000 for the installation of meters and pipelines, because the information was that the meters would be made in the courtyards of residents' houses which were ready to be placed, they would be installed before the bridge as I also noticed that there were many inhabitants counters installed on it. “The houses before the bridge in Namorih village,” he said. Leo Sembiring explained that a drought had occurred in his well. In addition, during the dry season as now, the wells dry up, it is difficult to find drinking water, bathing and washing are very threatened, we have not installed the PDAM because it is said that its installation costs Dear. But I don't know for sure if that's the amount of money. Later I will try to ask PDAM about this. I ask the Governor of North Sumatra, the Regent of Deli Serdang and the District Head of Pancur Batu to help residents overcome the difficulties related to the installation of PDAM drinking water facilities in Namorih Village. In fact, there are residents who have installed them but they say the water is very little, so they have to store it in tanks to be able to use it. . “We really hope that our complaints will be heard, especially during the dry season, we have great difficulty having drinking water for washing and bathing,” he said Monday, March 4, 2024 in the morning. Pancur Batu Subdistrict Head Sandra Dewi Situmorang, S.STP, Msi, once confirmed, promised to forward it to relevant agencies. “Later I will try to coordinate with Perkim,” he replied shortly. The Senior Director of Perumda Tirtanadi, North Sumatra Province, Kabir Bedi, when confirmed about this, explained that he should contact the Secretary, Mr. Dicky. “Hello sir, I am on a coordination visit to zone 2. For more information about the company, visit Pak Dicky, sir,” he wrote. (Léodéparis)

